'Pathetic, weak, lazy' - Newcastle legend Alan Shearer delivers brutal assessment of Magpies performance in damaging Tyne-Wear derby defeat to Sunderland

The match was not without its share of controversy, particularly when Malick Thiaw thought he had restored Newcastle's lead with a powerful header. Referee Anthony Taylor consulted with his officials and ultimately disallowed the goal, ruling that Jacob Murphy was in an offside position and successfully blocking the vision of goalkeeper Melker Ellborg.

Sunderland took full advantage of that reprieve in the final moments of the match. Brian Brobbey secured a famous victory in the 90th minute, firing home after his initial effort was saved to spark wild celebrations in the away end.

The result means Sunderland have completed a league double over their fiercest rivals, moving above them into 11th place in the Premier League table.