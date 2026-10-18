'We had to take risks' - Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's attacking struggles before late breakthrough against stubborn Nottingham Forest

Arteta has opened up on the difficult tactical decisions required to overcome a stubborn Nottingham Forest defence in their narrow 1-0 victory. Despite dominating the ball for the vast majority of the contest, the reigning Premier League champions found it incredibly difficult to penetrate the low block deployed by Oliver Glasner’s side.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Arteta highlighted the mental fortitude required to stay the course in such a high-stakes environment. "We had to earn it until the last second. They are a well coached team and hard to break down. We had to take risks, they are a dangerous team," he explained. "We had to manage the emotional part really well. We stayed focused and the finishers made a huge impact."