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'A staggering explanation!' - Michael Carrick SLAMS VAR decision after Manchester City's controversial goal against Manchester United
Carrick fumes over derby controversy
Carrick was left incensed following his side's narrow defeat to Manchester City, specifically targeting the logic used to award Haaland’s winning goal. The match, which saw City reduced to ten men in the first half, was decided by a single goal that required a lengthy intervention from the Video Assistant Referee.
While the initial on-field decision was offside, the goal was eventually given, leaving the United dugout and the Old Trafford faithful in a state of disbelief over the interpretation of the rules regarding interference with play.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, a visibly frustrated Carrick did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating. He stated: "Confused, not even confused, we've put things in place to help referees' decisions, screens, referees in an office somewhere. It's more worrying about if that's the interpretation about football."
The Enzo Fernandez offside debate
The crux of the controversy centered on Argentine midfielder Fernandez, who appeared to be in an offside position as Josko Gvardiol’s cross-shot was delivered into the box. Although Fernandez did not make contact with the ball, his movement was significant; he launched himself into a diving header attempt, directly in the line of sight of United defender Lisandro Martinez.
United argued that Martinez was influenced by Fernandez’s movement, potentially causing the defender to hesitate before the ball reached Haaland at the back post to convert the finish.
Despite these protests, the VAR team led by Matt Donohue determined that Fernandez’s actions did not constitute a breach of the rules. The official reasoning suggested that because he failed to touch the ball and did not physically obstruct the goalkeeper or a defender’s clear path to the ball, the goal was valid.
Carrick blasts 'staggering' VAR explanation
Carrick remained unconvinced, later adding in his post-match comments that it’s a staggering explanation for a situation that seemed to clearly impact the defensive phase of the game for his players. "If that's the interpretation of not interfering in the game now, that's really worrying for me. It's a staggering explanation," Carrick explained.
He added: "The decision isn't going to change the season, but it's had a major impact on the game. That decision wasn't on us today. It's up to us to create and score after that. We had moments. Of course it's up to us to do that, but big moments in games like that have a big impact.
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Carrick takes responsibility
Away from the controversy surrounding the refereeing decisions, Manchester United manager did not shy away from taking responsibility for his side's derby defeat, admitting that his team failed to create enough chances despite Manchester City being reduced to 10 men. He said: "We did a lot of things well. It looked like we were growing well into the game, and we looked dangerous. We'll take the positives from the game today and move on well, but we're not moving on lightly.
He concluded: "We could have created more. That's an answer for us, but we could have. That's our second defeat now since I've been in charge, but we're a good team and we'll get back to winning ways."
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