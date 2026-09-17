Yamal has provided a profound insight into his experiences with discrimination, admitting that he has encountered racism on countless occasions throughout his young career. In a wide-ranging interview with Movistar plus, the Euro 2024 winner detailed how prejudice often manifests in subtle ways that many observers might miss.

When asked if he had experienced racism in any way, perhaps indirectly, Yamal was unwavering in his response. He stated: "Yes, a thousand times. I think people are indirectly racist towards you, but maybe they don’t even realize it. There are a lot of comments and, many times, a lot of looks that are racist, and people don’t realize it. I also come from a place where it’s not that you accept it, because something that is wrong can never be accepted, but it doesn’t bother you."