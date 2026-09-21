'I’m very relaxed about it' - Kylian Mbappe addresses Ousmane Dembele rift rumours ahead of Ballon d’Or battle

Mbappe has insisted "there's no tension" between himself and Paris Saint-Germain sensation Dembele as the two French superstars prepare for a showdown at the upcoming Ballon d’Or ceremony. The narrative of a potential falling out emerged following comments Mbappe made regarding their respective career paths, but the Real Madrid forward was quick to clarify that his relationship with the former Barcelona man is as strong as ever.

Addressing the speculation during a recent interview with L'Equipe, Mbappe was adamant that the media chatter has not affected their bond. "I’ve already spoken to him about it, and there’s no tension," the former PSG man stated. "He’s a friend. I don’t think there’s really any problem regarding that. I’m very relaxed about it."

The two players were instrumental in leading France to the World Cup semi-finals recently, and while they remain close off the pitch, they are now the primary rivals for the game’s greatest individual honour when the ceremony takes place in London on October 26.