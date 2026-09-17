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'Here I am, and very happy!' - Kylian Mbappe reveals Florentino Perez stayed in contact for 10 years before finally bringing him to Real Madrid
A Decade of Persistence from Perez
Mbappe has finally pulled back the curtain on the long-running saga that led him to the Santiago Bernabeu, revealing that Real Madrid president Perez maintained a relationship with him for an entire decade before the deal was struck. The French forward, speaking in a candid interview wit AS, highlighted the personal role Perez played in navigating the complexities of his career path.
"He's the one who brought me here. We've stayed in touch for ten years before I arrived," Mbappe explained. "He always showed affection and understanding in the context of every decision made, both positive and negative for Real Madrid. He always told me that one day I would play for Real Madrid, and here I am, and very happy."
The French forward's appreciation for the Madrid chief was further echoed in social media circles, where he was quoted saying, "I was in contact with Perez since 10 years before joining Real Madrid."
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The Irresistible Lure of the Bernabeu
While Perez’s influence was significant, Mbappe was quick to point out that the stature of Real Madrid itself makes any recruitment pitch almost redundant. For a player who grew up with posters of Madrid legends on his bedroom wall, the move was less about persuasion and more about destiny.
"To be honest, nothing and no one has to convince you to come to Real Madrid," the World Cup winner insisted. "In my history with Madrid, I wanted to come, but it wasn't possible, and ultimately, in football, there are moments and decisions that are beyond your control. In football, timing is key, and you have to wait for everything to be right before you can go."
Mbappe reflects on failed Madrid moves
Reflecting on the emotional toll of previous failed attempts to join the Spanish giants, Mbappe admitted there was disappointment but maintained that his eyes were always on the future. He made it clear that even the most powerful man in Spanish football didn't need to sell him on the project because the club's prestige speaks for itself. "Of course, there's disappointment, but a footballer's life is about looking forward, not back," he noted.
"No one had to convince me to come to Real Madrid, not even Perez, as big a club as he is. It was obvious." The Frenchman further articulated this sentiment by stating, "If you want to be part of football history, one day you have to play for Real Madrid."
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Living the Madridista Dream
Since arriving in Spain, Mbappe has settled into life at Valdebebas and the lifestyle of the capital. He acknowledged that the transition from France has brought a new sense of peace, even if the status of being a Madrid player elevates a star's profile to unprecedented heights.
"I expected the best club in the world, to receive a lot of excitement from Madridistas all over the world," he said. "When I arrived here I already had a status, but when you are a Real Madrid player you move to another level, to a higher level. I think that if you want to belong to the history of football, you have to go through Real Madrid."
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