The king of Europe stays! Luis Enrique signs new PSG contract until 2030

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Enrique will remain at the helm of the club for the foreseeable future, ending any speculation regarding his long-term plans.

The club announced through its official social media channels that the Spaniard has committed to a contract extension that keeps him as the Paris Saint-Germain coach until 2030. This move represents a significant shift in strategy for the Parisian giants, who have historically been known for high turnover in the managerial hot seat, opting instead to build a lasting dynasty around Enrique’s tactical vision.

The decision to hand Enrique a four-year extension is a direct result of the total satisfaction felt by the club's hierarchy. Under his guidance, the team has moved away from a collection of individual superstars to a cohesive unit defined by high-intensity pressing and tactical discipline. The club's leadership, led by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, views the Spaniard as the central pillar of their sporting project.







