'Everyone needs to look at themselves' - Joao Pedro demands Chelsea stars 'step up' after dismal Nottingham Forest defeat leaves Champions League hopes dangling by thread

Chelsea's afternoon went from bad to worse almost immediately as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest, leaving their Champions League aspirations in tatters. The Blues fell behind after just 98 seconds, a lapse that set the tone for a performance Joao Pedro described as unacceptable.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, the Brazilian attacker was blunt about the team's failings. "From the beginning, we conceded too early and against Forest it's difficult to change the game. I think we should do better," Pedro admitted.

"We need to find a way to try to not do these mistakes every game. We need to start to win games. This is the Premier League and if you concede too early after that it's very difficult to come back."