'No one needed to sell this club to me' - Jarrod Bowen explains decision to stay with West Ham after relegation

When West Ham United’s 15-year stay in the Premier League came to a crashing end last May, the consensus was that Bowen would be the first out of the door. Having registered nine goals and 11 assists in a season where he started every single league game, the Hammers captain was viewed as far too talented for the second tier.

However, the England international stunned many by recommitting his future to the club, signing an adjusted deal that keeps him at the London Stadium through to 2030.

"I was asked about my future after we were relegated and it was about making the right decision for myself," the 29-year-old explained in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

"I thought of it as what's going to be the biggest 'what if?' when I retire? There's going to be 'what ifs' whatever you do, but it was going to be that one that would nag away at me for years and years to come. I knew I had to give it a go to get this club back into the Premier League. That was the overriding factor."