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'I was emotionally unsettled' - Granit Xhaka admits forging Covid vaccine certificate as Sunderland captain withdraws from Switzerland squad
Legal proceedings and squad withdrawal
Xhaka has opened up about a controversial decision from his past, describing his acquisition of a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate as a major lapse in judgment. The 33-year-old, who is on the verge of turning 34, took to social media to address the situation directly after reports surfaced regarding an investigation in his native Switzerland.
In a detailed statement shared on his Instagram account, Xhaka explained his state of mind during the 2022 season, a period when he was still a key figure in the Arsenal midfield. "In recent days there has been much reporting about a matter from my past. I would like to address this personally," the midfielder wrote.
"At the time, I was personally very uncertain and had serious concerns regarding the Covid-19 vaccination. I felt deep distrust of the vaccine and was plagued by fear and uncertainty. In this turbulent emotional state, I obtained a vaccination certificate instead of clarifying my open questions through the proper channels. Today I clearly see this was not the right course of action. It was a mistake. I am sorry. I take responsibility for this decision, am committed to investigating the matter and am co-operating with the relevant authorities."
According to the Swiss FA, the decision for him to withdraw from Switzerland squad was mutual, with the player and the federation agreeing that he should step away to focus on the legal process.
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Legal proceedings loom in Switzerland
The admission from the former Gunners star comes as authorities in Lucerne intensify their investigation into a local doctor suspected of issuing numerous fraudulent documents. Xhaka’s name reportedly emerged during a wider probe into the illegal trade of these certificates, which has been ongoing since 2023.
While the doctor involved has denied any wrongdoing, Xhaka is now scheduled to face questioning by the prosecutor’s office in Lucerne next week. The investigation seeks to determine if the footballer's actions constitute a punishable offense under Swiss law regarding document forgery and the fraudulent acquisition of certifications.
Xhaka could face fines or suspended sentence
The potential legal consequences for the midfielder are significant, though experts suggest he is unlikely to face the most severe penalties. Under Swiss law, a suspended prison sentence cannot be ruled out for those found guilty of such forgery, and heavy financial fines are also a standard repercussion.
A representative for the Lucerne Cantonal Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the scope of the inquiry, stating: "The aim is to clarify whether there has been conduct relevant under criminal law in connection with the possible fraudulent obtaining of a false certification and/or document forgery."
While a maximum five-year sentence exists in the penal code, it is widely believed that a custodial sentence for a first-time offender in this context remains highly improbable.
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Impact on Sunderland and international duties
The timing of the scandal is particularly difficult for Xhaka, who remains a vital part of the Switzerland setup with 152 caps to his name. His withdrawal means he will play no part in the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against North Macedonia, Scotland, and Slovenia. The Swiss national team will have to navigate these matches without their most experienced leader as he prepares for his October hearing.
Sunderland, the club where Xhaka has played since 2025 following a successful stint at Bayer Leverkusen, have so far declined to offer a formal comment on the situation. The Black Cats have noted that the incident occurred while the player was employed by Arsenal, distancing the Stadium of Light hierarchy from the controversy.
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