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England’s GOAT! Gary Lineker makes huge Jude Bellingham claim after Micah Richards assessment
Richards questions Bellingham’s technical qualities
The debate surrounding Bellingham’s ceiling reached fever pitch following England’s recent exploits, with Lineker and Richards offering contrasting views on the midfielder's technical profile.
While Bellingham has been the heartbeat of the national side during the 2026/27 Nations League campaign, Richards suggested that the 23-year-old still lacks certain aesthetic qualities found in his teammates. The former Manchester City defender argued that the Real Madrid man does not possess the same level of natural grace as other creative sparks in the squad.
"Jude Bellingham doesn’t have the flair of Cole Palmer or the touch of Phil Foden," Richards stated during a recent episode of The Rest Is Football podcast. "In everything else, he is a 9 out of 10. And his confidence is 10 out of 10. Whatever he does, he believes in it."
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Lineker clashes with Richards over Bellingham quality
This assessment sparked an immediate rebuttal from Lineker, who has been a vocal supporter of the former Birmingham City prodigy since his teenage years at Borussia Dortmund. Lineker was quick to defend the technical proficiency that has made Bellingham a mainstay in the Spanish capital.
Directly challenging the critique of the player's close control, Lineker insisted that Bellingham's ability to navigate tight spaces is actually one of his greatest assets. "I disagree with you here Micah, Jude’s touch is unbelievably good. The way he turns and beats people. I believe Jude could end up as England’s GOAT player," Lineker declared.
This bold proclamation places Bellingham ahead of icons like Bobby Moore, Bobby Charlton, and Harry Kane in the hypothetical hierarchy of English footballing greatness, provided he maintains his current trajectory.
Keane joins the chorus of praise
The discussion regarding Bellingham's status intensified after he orchestrated a monumental 7-0 victory over Croatia in Rijeka. Bellingham was the undisputed star of the show, contributing one goal and providing three assists to completely dismantle the opposition. His performance was characterized by a relentless work rate and a level of maturity that belies his age, leading Roy Keane to suggest that the sky is the limit for the young midfielder as he continues to develop under Thomas Tuchel's leadership.
"I think there's still a lot more to come from [Bellingham]," Keane noted on ITV. "Bellingham can go on to become one of the greatest players of all time. His attitude for England recently... I have been praising him for being fantastic in possession, but what he is doing out of possession. That lifts all these players."
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Staking a claim for legendary status
Bellingham’s case for being England's greatest ever is supported by a remarkable run of individual consistency. He has been named England’s Men’s Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons, reflecting his status as the team's most influential performer. His record in major tournaments is equally impressive, having already secured a spot in the World Cup Best XI and establishing himself as one of the most prolific midfielders in the history of the national team with 14 goals and 13 assists in just 59 appearances.
The ultimate test for Bellingham’s "GOAT" credentials will likely come on home soil during Euro 2028. Leading England to their first major trophy since 1966 would arguably settle the debate in his favor, providing the silverware to match his extraordinary statistical output and individual accolades.
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