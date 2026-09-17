€93m or no deal! Real Madrid monitoring Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as Premier League giants join transfer race

Real Madrid have entered the new campaign with a significantly reshaped defensive line, having secured the signatures of Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella, and Ibrahima Konate during the summer window. Despite these reinforcements, there is a lingering sense at the Santiago Bernabeu that the squad remains one central defender short of perfection.

While Raul Asencio stayed put to provide cover, Los Blancos are already planning for future windows, with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite now firmly on their radar. According to reports from Graeme Bailey, the European champions are keeping a close watch on the Englishman's progress at Goodison Park.

However, any move for the defender is complicated by the fact that Everton have no desire to sell their defensive lynchpin and will hold out for a massive fee.



