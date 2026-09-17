Getty Images Sport
€93m or no deal! Real Madrid monitoring Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as Premier League giants join transfer race
Mourinho eyes familiar face for defensive depth
Real Madrid have entered the new campaign with a significantly reshaped defensive line, having secured the signatures of Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella, and Ibrahima Konate during the summer window. Despite these reinforcements, there is a lingering sense at the Santiago Bernabeu that the squad remains one central defender short of perfection.
While Raul Asencio stayed put to provide cover, Los Blancos are already planning for future windows, with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite now firmly on their radar. According to reports from Graeme Bailey, the European champions are keeping a close watch on the Englishman's progress at Goodison Park.
However, any move for the defender is complicated by the fact that Everton have no desire to sell their defensive lynchpin and will hold out for a massive fee.
- Getty Images Sport
Massive valuation presents hurdle for Madrid
While Madrid's scouting department is impressed by Branthwaite’s development, the financial requirements of a potential deal could prove prohibitive. Everton have reportedly slapped a €93m price tag on their prized asset, a figure that reflects both his importance to the team and the premium placed on young, home-grown Premier League talent.
Despite his undeniable quality, Branthwaite’s fitness history remains a point of consideration for potential suitors. The defender endured a frustrating 2025-26 campaign, where recurring hamstring problems caused him to miss 31 matches across all competitions. However, those issues now appear to be firmly in the rear-view mirror as he has started the current season in exceptional form.
Man Utd lead the Premier League chase
Real Madrid are not alone in their pursuit, as several Premier League clubs are ready to rival the Spanish side if a window of opportunity opens. Manchester United have been long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and are reportedly ready to reignite their interest to bolster Michael Carrick’s back line.
Former United chief scout Mick Brown has confirmed that the club is actively monitoring the defender’s durability throughout this season. "Branthwaite is somebody who has been high on their list for a long time," Brown said.
The race does not end at Old Trafford, with Manchester City and Atletico Madrid also mentioned as potential destinations should the asking price become more manageable. The competition for his signature only serves to embolden Everton’s stance on his valuation.
- Getty Images Sport
Future prospects and transfer strategy
For Real Madrid, Branthwaite represents the exact type of profile they usually target: young, physically imposing, and possessing significant room for further technical growth. He has already proven his mettle in the high-intensity environment of the Premier League, making him an attractive long-term prospect for any elite European side.
Yet, the hierarchy at the Bernabeu is notoriously disciplined when it comes to transfer valuations. Unless Everton are willing to negotiate downward from their current €93m demand, Los Blancos may be forced to look elsewhere for their defensive rotation needs, focusing on targets that represent better value for money in the current market.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting