Bayern Munich player ratings vs Rb Leipzig: Luis Diaz hat-trick dismantles visitors in six-goal masterclass

Jonas Urbig - 7/10

Urbig enjoyed a relatively quiet evening as Bayern’s dominance higher up the pitch shielded his goal for long periods. He made three saves throughout the match, showing good concentration despite the lack of consistent involvement. He was unfortunate to lose his clean sheet in stoppage time to a Maksimovic strike, but his distribution was reliable, contributing to Bayern's 666 total passes.

Dayot Upamecano - 8/10

A commanding performance from the Frenchman, who marshalled the high line with authority. Upamecano was instrumental in snuffing out Leipzig's rare attempts to break, using his recovery pace to negate the threat of Nkunku. His ability to step into midfield during build-up play helped Bayern maintain their territorial stranglehold.

Min-jae Kim - 7/10

Kim was a physical presence at the heart of the defence until his withdrawal in the 77th minute. He dominated his aerial duels and provided the necessary cover for Brown's adventurous surges forward. His positioning was exemplary, ensuring that Leipzig’s attackers found no space between the lines during the first hour of play.

Nathaniel Brown - 8/10

An excellent showing from the full-back, who combined defensive solidity with significant offensive output. Brown registered a vital assist for Harry Kane’s goal in the 53rd minute, timing his overlapping run to perfection. He was substituted shortly after his contribution, having played a key role in Bayern's five-goal cushion.

Konrad Laimer - 7/10

Laimer provided his trademark industry and tactical flexibility against his former club. While he picked up a yellow card in the 51st minute for a tactical foul, his energy in the middle third was crucial for Bayern’s counter-pressing system. He was replaced just before the hour mark as Kompany looked to rotate his squad.



