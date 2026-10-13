'This is awkward, isn't it?' - Kate Scott takes hilarious swipe at Micah Richards over Man City's financial charges

The banter-filled environment of CBS Sports Golazo reached new heights during a recent broadcast when Scott decided to take aim at Richards. While introducing the star-studded panel, Scott began by listing the incredible achievements of Thierry Henry, noting his World Cup, European Championship, Champions League, Premier League, and La Liga titles. She then moved on to Jamie Carragher, detailing a career that featured the Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup, and League Cup.

However, the tone shifted dramatically when it came time to introduce the former Manchester City right-back. Scott did not hold back, highlighting the disparity in silverware between the three pundits before referencing the legal clouds hanging over the Etihad Stadium. The exchange quickly went viral as viewers reacted to the sheer audacity of the joke, with many noting how Richards was momentarily silenced by the sharp delivery of the presenter.



