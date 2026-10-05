'It was an accident!' - Luis de la Fuente hails Lamine Yamal and warns Spain against underestimating Croatia

De la Fuente is refusing to let complacency creep into the Spain camp ahead of their high-stakes encounter with Croatia. Despite the Balkan nation experiencing some turbulence in their recent outings, the Spanish head coach is adamant that their quality remains undisputed on the global stage.

Speaking to the media ahead of the fixture, De la Fuente offered a staunch defence of Croatia's pedigree. "I expect a Croatia like the one we had planned for. For me they are a very good team and in the last decade they have been one of the most important national teams in the world. What happened the other day was an accident, it does not reflect their level," the coach explained via additional social media updates.

The Spaniard emphasised that the atmosphere in Split would be electric, noting that while the home crowd will be passionate, his players are naturally motivated by such intense environments, much like they are when playing at venues like San Mamés. "We know the players very well and we know which players are selectable for our model. We have a fantastic human group and whoever arrives integrates naturally and easily," he stated.