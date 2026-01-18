Khothatso Leballo

Contributor

Biography: I initially wanted to study law but ended up doing journalism after failing to be admitted to law school. This turned out to be a blessing in disguise. I quickly fell in love with journalism and started my career in showbiz coverage before I was transferred to the sports desk where I focused on football, a game I grew up passionately following in the Free State.

My Football Story: Bloemfontein Celtic was a team I supported from a tender age and my whole family followed Phunya Sele Sele except my grandfather who tried converting me to be an Orlando Pirates fan.

Areas of Expertise:

- PSL

- African football

Favourite football memory: Most afternoons and evenings at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium were crazy and that made me fall in love with football even more. I’ll always argue that Celtic fans are the most passionate in the PSL.