نورنبيرج نظرة عامة
الترتيب
الدوري الألماني الدرجة الثانية
|الترتيب
|فريق
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|له
|عليه
|+/-
|نقاط
|الأداء
|7
|كايزرسلاوترن
|30
|14
|4
|12
|49
|44
|5
|46
|8
|كارلسروه
|30
|11
|7
|12
|47
|56
|-9
|40
|9
|نورنبيرج
|30
|10
|8
|12
|39
|41
|-2
|38
|10
|بوخوم
|30
|9
|9
|12
|43
|43
|0
|36
|11
|دينامو دريزدن
|30
|9
|8
|13
|49
|47
|2
|35
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا
Nel 1903, in primavera, nasce il Verona. A fondarlo è un gruppo di studenti del liceo classico cittadino "Scipione Maffei", chiamandlo Hellas in virtù della proposta del professor Decio Corubolo, il loro insegnante di greco.
Il professore di greco degli studenti fondatori del Verona, Decio Corubolo, consigliò di chiamare il club Hellas in onore dell'antica Ellade, ovvero l'attuale Grecia. Il primo presidente fu il conte Fratta Pasini.
Maurizio Setti, ex vice-presidente e comproprietario del Bologna, è il numero uno dell'Hellas Verona. Dopo essere entrato in società come socio di maggioranza con l'80% delle quote, nel marzo del 2013 ha acquistato l'intero pacchetto azionario del club gialloblù.
Il Verona ha scelto il giallo e blu per la propria squadra in virtù dei colori oro e azzurro preseneti nello stemma di Verona. Inizialmente, però, l'Hellas indossava una maglia a quarti bianca e nera. Dal 1909 si scelsero gli attuali colori del club.
L'Hellas Verona gioca allo Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi le proprie partite casalinghe. L'impianto è dedicato alla memoria di Bentegodi, benefattore dello sport cittadino alla fine dell'800.
Lo Stadio del Verona (in passato anche del Chievo) può ospitare 31.045 spettatori. Inaugurato nel 1963, ha ospitato i Mondiali del 1990. I posti complessivi sono in realtà 39 211, ma più di 8.000 non sono omologati.
L'Hellas Verona ha vinto un solo Scudetto durante la sua storia. Nel 1984/1985, quattro punti di vantaggio sul Torino e cinque sull'Inter, la squadra veneta si è laureata Campione d'Italia per la prima, storica, volta.
Arnaldo Porta, storico giocatore del Verona dei primi decenni del '900, è il massimo marcatore all-time del club giallobù. Nessuno, in cento anni di Hellas, è riuscito a superare le sue 74 reti segnate tra il 1914 e il 1930.
Il Verona ha vinto un solo trofeo nella sua storia, ovvero lo Scudetto 1984/1985. Per il resto i gialloblù hanno al massimo tornei giovanili, anche Primavera. e la Serie B.
Il Verona ha giocato solo una volta in Champions League, all'epoca Coppa dei Campioni: nel 1985/1986, però, il viaggio dell'Hellas si è fermato agli ottavi del torneo. In Coppa UEFA/Europa League, invece, i gialloblù hanno raggiunto i quarti nel 1987/1988.
Alla pari di Porta, anche il record di partite giocate con il Verona è vecchio di quasi cent'annii. Luigi Bernardi, in maglia gialloblù tra il 1927 e il 1939, ha disputato ben 337 gare. Eugenio Mascetti, in squadra tra gli anni '60 e '80, si fermato a 328.
Osvaldo Bagnoli, storico allenatore dello Scudetto, ha guidato il Verona tra 1981 e il 1990. In un decenio come mister dell'Hellas ha messo insieme 384 partite, con 144 vittori, 138 pareggi e 102 sconfitte.
Il Verona ha partecipato a tornei di seconda serie in 54 occasioni, l'ultima volta nel 2018/2019. Appena dietro i campionati di Serie A/prima divisione, in 49 annate. 6, infine, le stagioni in terza serie, l'ultima volta nel 2010/2011.
I tifosi del Verona sono i 'Mastini' in virtù dei Della Scala, famiglia che goverò Verona e da cui deriva anche l'altro soprannome degli 'scaligeri'. Il figlio del capostipite Giacomino si chiamava proprio Mastino. Il marchio del club è un'immagine stilizzata di due mastini rivolti in direzioni opposte.
A differenza di altri club italiani, il Verona non è retrocesso in Serie C recentemente per fallimenti o questioni finanziarie. L'Hellas, infatti, dovette fare i conti con un periodo deludente dal punto di vista sportivo, con la caduta in Serie B nel 2002 e dunque quella in C nel 2007 dopo sessantaquattro anni.