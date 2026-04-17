فنزويلا نظرة عامة

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الترتيب
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
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L'Udinese è una delle società più antiche d'Italia, nata a novembre del 1896 (probabilmente il 30). Il club calcistico nasce però solamente nel 1911 costituzione dell'Associazione del Calcio Udine.
Giampaolo Pozzo è il presidente dell'Udinese dal 1986. Il proprietario bianconero è un imprenditore che si occupa di utensili industriali per la lavorazione del legno. Dopo il club friulano ha rilevato anche quello britannico del Watford, mentre in passato ha guidato anche il Girona.
L'Udinese gioca le proprie partite casalinghe a Udine, allo stadio Friuli, che prende il nome della regione. Per ragioni di sponsor è anche noto come Bluenergy Stadium.
Lo stadio dell'Udinese può ospitare 25.132 spettatori. Si tratta di uno stadio UEFA categoria 3, che ha come proprietario la stessa squadra bianconera.
L'Udinese non ha mai vinto lo Scudetto. Il miglior risultato in Serie A della squadra bianconera è il terzo posto, ottenuto sia nel 1997/1998 che nel 2011/2012. Nel 1954/1955 arrivò seconda, venendo però retrocessa per illecito sportivo.
L'Udinese ha conquistato l'Intertoto nel 2000, oltre a due trofei non riconosciuti dall'UEFA come la Mitropa e la Coppa di Lega anglo-italiana. Il miglior risultato negli attuali tornei europei è il raggiungimento dei quarti della Coppa UEFA/Europa League nel 2008/2009.
Oltre a Intertoto e alle due coppe europee non riconosciute attualmente dall'UEFA, l'Udinese non ha mai vinto un trofeo italiano: il conto si ferma dunque a tre, considerando anche le vecchie competizioni.
L'Udinese gioca con il bianco e nero in virtù delle insegne comunali di Udinese, degli stessi colori. Nei primi anni della propria storia la squadra indossava una maglia completamente nera con una stella a cinque punte bianca.
Antonio 'Totò' Di Natale è il giocatore che ha segnato più goal nella storia dell'Udinese. L'ex numero 10 dei bianconeri ha siglato ben 227 reti nel corso di 446 partite nei vari tornei con il club friulano.
Oltre ad avere il record di goal, Totò Di Natale detiene anche quello di partite giocate con l'Udinese, 446. Negli ultimi di carriera con i bianconeri, l'attaccante ha superato anche Valerio Bertotto, simbolo tra i difensori nella storia del club.
Giuseppe Bigogno è l'allenatore con più partite passate alla guida dell'Udinese. In totale sono 244 panchine in bianconero nei periodi 1953-1958, 1959-1960 e 1967-1968.
L'Udinese è una delle squadre più presenti in Serie A negli ultimi decenni, considerando l'ultima annata in B solamente nel 1994/1995: sono vent'anni consecutivi che i bianconeri giocano nella massima serie.
L'Udinese viene chiamata principalmente come i propri colori (bianconeri) o come la regione di provenienza (friulani). In meno occasioni i giocatori del club sono chiamati 'zebrette' per il bianco e nero delle maglie.
Nel 1982 e nel 2006, l'Udinese ha avuto due Campioni del Mondo in maglia Italia, rispettivamente Franco Causio e Vincenzo Iaquinta. Diversi giocatori bianconeri hanno inoltre vinto il rispettivo torne continentale, in Europa, Africa o Sudamerica.
Oltre a Di Natale, negli anni 2000 l'Udinese non ha avuto praticamente nessun giocatore in grado di entrare nella classifica dei migliori marcatori all-time. Il più recente, oltre a Totò, è Iaquinta, autore di 69 reti tra il 2000 e il 2007.