شانتيي

شانتيي نظرة عامة

Cole Palmer Chelsea 2025-26

「カード詐欺師の顔」――パーマーの移籍話はチェルシーにとって懸念だ。

チェルシーは、コール・パーマーを取り巻く移籍噂に不安を感じるべきだ。マンチェスター・ユナイテッドとの噂もある彼は、かつての輝きを「失い」、まるで「賭博師のような顔つき」になったとされる。元チェルシーDFポール・パーカーはGOALに、トッド・ボーリー体制下のクラブ運営を考えれば、スタンフォード・ブリッジでの退団説は当然だと語った。

コール・パーマーチェルシー
Michael Carrick Manchester United crest

キャリックの英断が、マンチェスター・ユナイテッド監督就任につながるか。

マイケル・キャリックがマンチェスター・ユナイテッドの監督に正式就任する見通しだ。ポール・パーカーはGOALに、この「レッドデビルズ」暫定監督がその立場を得た背景を明かした。キャリックは1月中旬に指揮を任され、チャンピオンズリーグ出場権を獲得すれば正式契約を結ぶと期待されている。

マイケル・キャリックプレミアリーグ
Manchester City v Salford City - Emirates FA Cup Third Round

ギグス、「不運な」7200万ポンドの獲得選手に再チャンスを与えるようマンチェスター・ユナイテッドに訴える

マンチェスター・ユナイテッドのレジェンド、ライアン・ギグスは、暫定監督として手腕を発揮したマイケル・キャリックの正式就任を支持した。また、今夏ナポリから復帰するラスムス・ホイユンドを見捨てるべきではないとも語った。

プレミアリーグマイケル・キャリック
Premier League title race bottle jobs GFX

次はアーセナルか？ プレミアリーグ史上、最も衝撃的な優勝逃しランキング

マンチェスター・シティは日曜日、エティハド・スタジアムでアーセナルに勝利し、首位のチームとの勝ち点差を3に縮めた。週半ばのバーンリー戦に勝てば、得失点差でアーセナルを抜き首位に立つ。1ヶ月前、アーセナルがエバートンに勝ち10点差をつけていた頃には、想像できない展開だ。

Opinionプレミアリーグ
FBL-FRA-CUP-LYON-LENS

エンドリック、プレミアリーグ移籍示唆でマンチェスター・ユナイテッドへの「愛着」明かす

エンドリックはマンチェスター・ユナイテッドへの憧れを明かし、このプレミアリーグ強豪が心の中で特別な存在だと語った。現在レアル・マドリードからリヨンへレンタル移籍中の10代ブラジル人は、長年にわたりアイドルであるクリスティアーノ・ロナウドの功績に刺激を受けてきた。

エンドリッキクリスティアーノ・ロナウド
R. Union Saint-Gilloise v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2

ハウ監督、トナリとゴードンに去就の最終通告

ニューカッスル・ユナイテッドのエディ・ハウ監督は、サンドロ・トナリとアンソニー・ゴードンに「残留か退団か」を明確にするよう最後通告した。2人にはマンチェスター・ユナイテッドとリヴァプール移籍の噂がある。土曜のホームでボーンマスに2-1で敗れ、チームの士気は低下。主軸の去就への懸念も強まっている。

サンドロ・トナーリアンソニー・ゴードン
المزيد
April 2026
الدوري الفرنسي الدرجة الرابعة
شانتيي badge
شانتيي
CHU
1
بيشايم badge
بيشايم
BIE
1
انتهت
الدوري الفرنسي الدرجة الرابعة
Thionville Lusitanos badge
Thionville Lusitanos
THI
شانتيي badge
شانتيي
CHU
May 2026
الدوري الفرنسي الدرجة الرابعة
شانتيي badge
شانتيي
CHU
سان برايف سان هيلاير badge
سان برايف سان هيلاير
SPH
المزيد

الترتيب

الدوري الفرنسي الدرجة الرابعة crestالدوري الفرنسي الدرجة الرابعة

الترتيبفريقلعبفازتعادلخسرلهعليه+/-نقاطالأداء
12واسكويهال crestواسكويهال2693142437-1330
خ
ف
خ
خ
خ
13بيفاي crestبيفاي2671093036-628
ت
خ
ت
ت
ت
14تشامبلي crestتشامبلي26610102232-1025
ت
ف
خ
خ
ت
15شانتيي crestشانتيي2658132533-823
ت
ت
ف
خ
خ
16بلوا crestبلوا2654172342-1919
خ
خ
خ
ف
خ
المزيد

Betting spotlight

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips: Rossoneri to edge Verona
شاهد المزيد من مقالات الرهان

History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

Fifteen players from the Aston Villa Wesleyan Chapel cricket team formed the Aston Villa Football Club in the 1870s.

Aston Villa are owned by V Sports, a joint venture between billionaires Nassef Sawiris and Wesley Edens. Atairos, an investment company based in the UK, became a minority partner of V Sports in April 2024.

Aston Villa play all their home games at the Villa Park since 1897.

Villa Park has a capacity of over 42,000 and has hosted more FA Cup semi-final games than any other stadium in history.

Aston Villa have won 22 titles throughout their history, including seven English top-flight titles, one European Cup (now known as the Champions League), and seven FA Cups.

Aston Villa have won seven top-flight titles, but have failed to clinch a league trophy in the Premier League era. They last won the first division in the 1980-81 season.

Former Scottish left-back Charlie Aitken has made the most appearances for Aston Villa, featuring in 660 games for the club from 1961 to 1975.

One of the greatest players to ever play for Aston Villa, Billy Walker is the club's record goalscorer of all-time with 244 goals to his name.

Jack Grealish, Dwight Yorke, Emiliano Martinez, Gordon Cowans, and Gareth Barry are among the most respectable players in Aston Villa history, with the club also luring legends like Peter Schmeichel and Paul McGrath.

Steven Gerrard, Steve Bruce, Gerard Houllier and Unai Emery are among the big names to have led Aston Villa during its illustrious history.

Aston Villa are famously known as The Villans. The name 'Villa' is derived from the Villa Cross Wesleyan Church, whose former cricket club passed on the name to the club.

Goal.com
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 2023 Goal المعلومات الواردة في Goal يجب أن لا تنشر, تبث, تعاد كتابتها أو توزيعها من دون اذن مسبق من Goal