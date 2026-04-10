ستاد برواشين نظرة عامة

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Robert Lewandowski Liverpool crest

Lewandowski to Liverpool? Why free agent would be wrong choice

Liverpool have lost Hugo Ekitike to injury, Mohamed Salah is preparing to depart and Alexander Isak has endured fitness issues, but Michael Owen has explained to GOAL why Robert Lewandowski should not be a short-term fix at Anfield. The prolific Polish striker is preparing to sever ties with Barcelona as a free agent, and has never graced the Premier League, but the Reds are considered to have more pressing issues to address.

R. LewandowskiLiverpool
Mohamed Salah Lionel Messi 2026

Thiago snubs Messi & Salah in top three team-mates list

Thiago Alcantara has raised eyebrows by omitting Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah when naming the three best players he ever shared a pitch with. Despite playing alongside some of the greatest icons in modern football history, the former midfield maestro opted for a trio of stars that prioritised tactical intelligence and selflessness above raw goalscoring numbers.

L. MessiM. Salah
lamine yamal

Aguero: Only one player ranks above Yamal

Sergio Aguero has heaped massive praise on Lamine Yamal, sensationally claiming that the Barcelona sensation is already performing at a level that puts him above almost every other player in world football with the exception of a certain superstar. The Manchester City and Blaugrana legend also believes the teenager possesses a rare talent that has not been seen at Camp Nou since the departure of eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

L. YamalK. Mbappe
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Manchester City vs Arsenal Predictions: City close the gap on Gunners
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

Originally founded in 1884 as Leicester Fosse F.C., the club was reformed upon resumption of league football post World War I and was named Leicester City.

The club was bought by Thai businessman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in 2010. Following his demise in 2018, his son Aiyawatt has taken over the reins at Leicester City. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha family was the founder of King Power International Group and bought the club via its subsidiary Asian Football Investments (AFI).

King Power Stadium has been Leicester City's home since 2002, replacing Filbert Street, which served as the club's home venue from 1891 to 2002.

King Power Stadium has a capacity of 32,259 and there have been plans to expand the stadium to a 40,000-seater since 2021.

Leicester City have seven trophies throughout their career, which includes their historic Premier League glory in the 2015-16 campaign, in addition to one FA Cup and three League Cups.

Leicester City have won just one top-flight title, which came in the 2015-16, regarded by many as one of the greatest sporting successes of all-time.

Former English defender Graham Cross has made the most appearances ever for Leicester City. Making his debut for the club at the age of 17 in 1960, the centre-back played 600 games

Arthur Chandler is Leicester City's all-time top goalscorer. Chandler was signed in 1923 when he was already 27 years old, but became one of the most significant signings for the club, scoring 273 goals across 12 seasons.

Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Les Ferdinand, Esteban Cambiasso, Alan Smith, Gordon Banks, and Peter Shilton are some of the most famous names to have donned the Leicester City shirt.

Leicester City's most famous managers ever are Matt Gillies, Sven-Goran Eriksson, Claudio Ranieri, and Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester City are nicknamed The Foxes, owing to the famous foxhunting tradition in Leicestershire.

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