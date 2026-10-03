سان برايف سان هيلاير نظرة عامة

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) has confirmed it will escalate its legal battle to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following a FIFA ruling. The governing body recently dismissed an appeal against sanctions imposed for Islamophobic chanting during an international friendly earlier this year.
Arsenal academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly has identified the teammate he believes does not get the recognition he deserves at the Emirates Stadium. Despite being a vital cog in Mikel Arteta’s tactical machine, the young midfielder feels one senior figure is consistently flying under the radar.
Nicolas Tagliafico has delivered a candid assessment of Argentina’s shortcomings following their World Cup final defeat against Spain. The veteran defender admitted that the Albiceleste failed to replicate the form that saw them crowned world champions in 2022, suggesting that the team was tactically second-best throughout the contest.
Croatian midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Kristijan Jakic shared their frustration after Spain snatched a late 2-1 victory in Split. The duo insisted Croatia showed crucial character following their heavy defeat to England.
Slaven Bilic has voiced his frustration following Croatia's narrow 2-1 Nations League defeat to Spain, hitting out at the antics of Marc Cucurella. Despite an improved performance from the Vatreni, the head coach felt his side were hard done by following a series of controversial refereeing calls in Rijeka.