سان برايف سان هيلاير نظرة عامة

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Spain v Czechia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD3

Bilic slams Cucurella over Perisic red card

Slaven Bilic has voiced his frustration following Croatia's narrow 2-1 Nations League defeat to Spain, hitting out at the antics of Marc Cucurella. Despite an improved performance from the Vatreni, the head coach felt his side were hard done by following a series of controversial refereeing calls in Rijeka.

M. CucurellaS. Bilic
المزيد
October 2026
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