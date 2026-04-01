تشيلي نظرة عامة
الترتيب
Premier League
|الترتيب
|فريق
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|له
|عليه
|+/-
|نقاط
|الأداء
|1
|Arsenal
|33
|21
|7
|5
|63
|26
|37
|70
|2
|Manchester City
|32
|20
|7
|5
|65
|29
|36
|67
|3
|Manchester United
|33
|16
|10
|7
|58
|45
|13
|58
|4
|Aston Villa
|33
|17
|7
|9
|47
|41
|6
|58
|5
|Liverpool
|33
|16
|7
|10
|54
|43
|11
|55
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا
You can access Wembley Stadium using public transportation. You can travel to Wembley via London Underground services at either Wembley Park or Central stations.
No parking facilities are available to the public at Wembley Stadium, with fans strongly encouraged to travel to the ground via public transportation or on foot.
If neither option is viable, you can park at one of several Q-Park facilities across London or explore the additional parking options recommended by Wembley Stadium.
You should arrive well before kick-off to fully soak in a matchday experience at Wembley Stadium, with plenty to do around the ground ahead of the game.
Gates typically open to ticket holders two hours before kick-off for football fixtures, though timings will vary depending on the event. Ensure you are briefed before arrival, and give yourself plenty of time to get to Wembley Stadium.
You can book a guided tour of Wembley Stadium through the Stadium's official tours website.
Tours are offered all year round and come in multiple formats, allowing you to find the one that is right for you.
You are unlikely to be able to purchase Wembley Stadium tickets at the box office for most events on matchdays, given the high demand for fixtures, though some games may offer a select number of tickets.
While most ticket offices will typically sell a few tickets, most sales are traditionally handled online.
While most Premier League grounds have sections specifically reserved for family-friendly options, Wembley Stadium does not have a designated family-friendly area for events.
While some sporting events will offer specific areas, others - in particular concerts - will carry age restrictions, making the need for such areas redundant.
For football matches and England games, often there is a family enclosure with cheaper tickets, typically in the upper tier.
Yes, Wembley Stadium has a roof.
This roof is retractable, which means it can cover all the seats when it's used. Whilst some of the stadium will still be open, it provides cover for every seat.
As the biggest national stadium and home to the England football team, it holds 90,000 seats, and is the second largest stadium in Europe.