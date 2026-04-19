بيرماسينس نظرة عامة

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FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

La Juventus et l'AC Milan s'apprêtent à s'affronter sur le marché des transferts estivaux pour recruter deux joueurs stars du Bayern

Selon les dernières informations, la Juventus et l’AC Milan, deux poids lourds de la Serie A, s’apprêtent à croiser le fer sur le marché des transferts pour recruter les joueurs du Bayern Munich Leon Goretzka et Kim Min-jae. Les deux clubs italiens souhaitent attirer ces éléments afin de renforcer leurs effectifs en vue du prochain exercice et de lutter pour le titre.

MercatoAC Milan
FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-GALATASARAY

La Juventus envisage de recruter le gardien Alisson et l’ailier Bernardo Silva lors du mercato estival afin de procéder à un profond remaniement de son effectif

La Juventus s’apprête à vivre un mercato estival majeur : Damien Comolli et Luciano Spalletti veulent bâtir une « équipe prête à l’emploi » capable de retrouver le Scudetto. Pour cela, les Bianconeri ciblent des joueurs de premier plan, comme Alisson Becker (Liverpool) et Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), afin d’apporter le leadership nécessaire à Turin.

MercatoA. Becker
Evra-Yamal-Flick

Evra assure que le Barça n'est « pas capable » de remonter face à l'Atlético, selon ses propos cinglants

L’ancien arrière latéral de Manchester United et de la Juventus, Patrice Evra, estime que le FC Barcelone n’est « pas capable » de remonter un retard de deux buts au score cumulé lors de son quart de finale de Ligue des champions face à l’Atlético de Madrid. Si les supporters blaugranas espèrent une « remontada » (retour en espagnol) au match retour au Metropolitano, Evra affirme que le club n’est plus la même puissance européenne qu’à l’époque où il l’affrontait.

FC BarceloneLigue des Champions
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

The US Women's team play across the year, with various breaks in the domestic soccer calendar. This combines friendlies, qualification games and major tournaments, which are held every two and four years.

The two biggest tournaments the USWNT plays in are the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Olympic Games. Both are held in real prestige in the women's game, while the CONCACAF Women's Championship is the main continental tournament the side plays in.

The USWNT has long been one of the best teams in the world and often goes into competitions as the favorites. They've won the World Cup a total of four times, as well as picking up five Olympic Gold Medals. The team has also won the CONCACAF Women's Championship a staggering nine times.

There's an actual hall of fame regarding the USWNT, with many players having represented their country hundreds of times. Kristine Lilly is the most capped player, with a staggering 354 appearances to her name. Christine Sinclair is at second with 311. Two other players have picked up over 300 caps, Carli Lloyd (316) and Christie Pearce (311).

The fanbase for the USWNT are known as the American Outlaws (AO for short). They are the unofficial supporters group for both the women's and men's national teams.

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