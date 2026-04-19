إسكويلبيك نظرة عامة
الترتيب
Campeonato Italiano
|الترتيب
|فريق
|لعب
|فاز
|تعادل
|خسر
|له
|عليه
|+/-
|نقاط
|الأداء
|1
|Bayern Munich
|30
|25
|4
|1
|109
|29
|80
|79
|2
|Borussia Dortmund
|30
|19
|7
|4
|61
|31
|30
|64
|3
|RB Leipzig
|30
|18
|5
|7
|59
|37
|22
|59
|4
|VfB Stuttgart
|30
|17
|5
|8
|62
|42
|20
|56
|5
|Hoffenheim
|30
|16
|6
|8
|59
|44
|15
|54
Apostas em destaque
History
Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.
Famous players
Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.
Honours
Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Managers
Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.
Stadium
Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.
Location
Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.
Owners
In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.
Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.
أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا
Bologna Football Club è stato fondato nel 1909 su iniziativa di Emilio Arnstein, con Louis Rauch come primo presidente. Il primo allenatore è stato l'austriaco Hermann Felsner.
L'imprenditore canadese Giuseppe 'Joey' Saputo è il presidente del Bologna. Nel ramo dell'industria casearia, è anche proprietario dei connazionali del CF Montreal.
Il Bologna gioca le partite casalinghe allo stadio Renato Dall'Ara, chiamato così in onore dello storico presidente rossoblù, in carica dal 1934 e fino alla sua morte avvenuta nel 1964.
Il Renato Dall'Ara può contenere 38.279 persone. Lo stadio del Bologna è il più grande dell'Emilia-Romagna, nato nel 1927 e ristrutturato nel 1990.
Il Bologna è una delle squadre italiane con più Scudetti vinti, sette. L'ultimo è arrivato nel 1963/1964, mentre la maggior parte tra gli anni '20, 30' e 40' del secolo scorso.
Il Bologna ha vinto dieci trofei nella sua storia. Oltre ai sette Scudetti, la squadra rossoblù ha in bacheca anche due edizioni della Coppa Italia e un trofeo Intertoto.
Il Bologna ha vinto l'Intertoto nel 1998 come unico trofeo europeo attualmente riconosciuto dall'UEFA. Oltre a questo, i rossoblù hanno conquistato anche coppe come la Mitropa e l'Italo-Inglese.
Il Bologna ha scelto i colori rossoblù ispirandosi al collegio svizzero Wiget auf Schönberg della città di Rorschach. Inizialmente la divisa era a quarti rosso e blu, prima di abbracciare le strisce verticali.
Attualmente il Bologna ha come mascotte un leone, animale presente nello stemma cittadino. Dagli anni '80 venne usato il Dottor Balanzone, celebre figura della commedia dell'arte, a cui a sua volta si ispirò la mascotte Bally.
Angelo Schiavio, nato e morto a Bologna, ha il record di reti con la maglia del club rossoblù: 251. Dal 1922 al 1938 l'attaccante è riuscito a segnare tale cifra in appena 362 partite.
Giacomo Bulgarelli, storico capitano del Bologna, ha giocato 16 stagioni con il club rossoblù, vincendo lo Scudetto del 1963/1964. Le partite totali con gli emiliani sono state 490.
Il Bologna è chiamata squadra rossoblù in virtù dei colori, con i giocatori denominati anche felsinei. La città all'epoca degli etruschi era infatti chiamata Felsina. In meno occasioni i giocatori sono chiamati 'petroniani', dal santo patrono della città San Petronio.
Hermann Felsner è l'allenatore con più panchine, 370, alla guida del Bologna. Il tecnico austriaco ha guidato i rossoblù dal 1920/1921 fino al 1930/1931 e di nuovo dal 38/39 al 41/42.
Il Bologna ha giocato in Serie B l'ultima volta nel 2014/2015. Quarto, il team rossoblù tornò nella massima serie dopo aver vinto i playoff. Tra il 2005 e il 2008 la squadra emiliana ha giocato in B per tre anni consecutivi.
Le Tue Ali Bologna, è l'inno ufficiale del Bologna, interpretato da Andrea Mingardi, Luca Carboni, Gianni Morandi e Lucio Dalla. Mingardi è l'autore del testo.