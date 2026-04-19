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VfL Wolfsburg v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

'Getting our asses kicked' - Arnold breaks down in tears

Wolfsburg captain Maximilian Arnold could not hide his emotions following a vital 2-1 victory over Union Berlin, a result that finally halted an alarming slide toward the Bundesliga trapdoor. Despite the triumph, the club legend cut a dejected figure during his post-match duties as the weight of a 12-game winless streak took its toll.

WolfsburgBundesliga
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-ST PAULI-BAYERN MUNICH

Kompany hails Union Berlin's Eta appointment

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has praised Union Berlin's historic decision to appoint Marie-Louise Eta as their new head coach. The 34-year-old steps up from her role with the U19s to become the first woman to take charge of a men's Bundesliga side, succeeding Steffen Baumgart.

V. KompanyBayern Munich
Eta

History made as Bundesliga club appoint woman as manager

Union Berlin have made a landmark decision by appointing Marie-Louise Eta as their interim head coach following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart. The move marks a historic milestone for European football, as Eta becomes the first woman to take full charge of a men's professional team in one of the continent's top five leagues.

M. EtaBundesliga
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الترتيب

Bundesliga crestBundesliga

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Apostas em destaque

Palpite Palmeiras x Athletico-PR- Campeonato Brasileiro - 19/04/2026
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History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

أسئلة الأكثر شيوعًا

<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->You can view Manchester United's full schedule, including upcoming matches and past results, on Goal.com's dedicated page: Manchester United Fixtures & Results. This page provides detailed information on match dates, opponents, scores, and competition details.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->In the United Kingdom, Manchester United's matches are broadcast live on channels such as Sky Sports, TNT Sports, BBC, and ITV, depending on the competition. For FA Cup matches, broadcasting rights are shared between the BBC and ITV, with BBC showing 18 live matches a season and ITV showing at least 20 games live.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Yes, fixtures are subject to change due to various factors such as TV scheduling, cup competitions, and unforeseen circumstances. It's advisable to regularly check the Manchester United Fixtures & Results page on Goal.com for the most up-to-date information.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Goal.com also provides a dedicated page for Manchester United Women's team, featuring their latest fixtures and results. You can access it here: Manchester United Women Fixtures & Results.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Tickets for Manchester United matches can be purchased through the club's official website. Due to high demand, especially for Premier League and European fixtures, it's recommended to buy tickets well in advance. Be cautious of unofficial sources to avoid counterfeit tickets.
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