أرارات أرمينيا نظرة عامة

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Bradley Barcola Liverpool GFX

Barcola can become a global star by leaving PSG for Liverpool

For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

OpinionLiverpool
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August 2026
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4أيرارتو crestأيرارتو52218538
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5بايونيك crestبايونيك32107257
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ت
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Betting spotlight

Goals expected in Liverpool games thanks to leaky defence and potent attack
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