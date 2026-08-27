Rayan Cherki delivered a masterful performance as Manchester City cruised to a commanding 4-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on Friday evening. The French playmaker scored twice to maintain Enzo Maresca's perfect start to the new season, earning high praise from his manager.
For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.
Enzo Fernandez has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Manchester City regarding a summer transfer. Chelsea and The Cityzens must now negotiate a final fee for the midfielder, whose departure would leave the Blues desperately searching for a replacement before the deadline.
Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki offered a brutally honest self-assessment despite scoring twice in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Crystal Palace. The France international inspired a dominant second-half surge at Selhurst Park alongside Erling Haaland but insisted his overall display before the interval fell well short of expectations.