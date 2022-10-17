مباشربث مباشر: شاهد حفل الكرة الذهبية 2022.. لحظة بلحظة

شاهد مباشرةً ولحظةً بلحظة كافة أحداث ومجريات حفل جائزة الكرة الذهبية 2022

    تغطية مباشرة لحظة بلحظة لحفل الكرة الذهبية 2022

    *سوف يتم نقل الحفل بصورة مباشرة عبر beIN Sports الإخبارية وذلك في تمام الثامنة والنصف مساءً بتوقيت مصر، التاسعة والنصف مساءً بتوقيت السعودية

    شاهد البث من هنا

  • -

    ترتيب الكرة الذهبية 2022

    الترتيب

    اللاعب

    الفريق / الجنسية

    =25

    داروين نونيز

    ليفربول / أوروجواي

    =25

    كريستوفر نكونكو

    لايبزيج / فرنسا

    =25

    جواو كانسيلو

    مانشستر سيتي / البرتغال

    =25

    أنتونيو روديجير

    تشيلسي / ألمانيا

    =25

    مايك ماينان

    ميلان / فرنسا

    =25

    يوشوا كيميش

    بايرن ميونخ / ألمانيا

    =22

    بيرناردو سيلفا

    مانشستر سيتي / البرتغال

    =22

    فيل فودين

    مانشستر سيتي / إنجلترا

    =22

    ترنت ألكسندر أرنولد

    ليفربول / إنجلترا

    21

    هاري كين

    توتنهام / إنجلترا

    20

    كريستيانو رونالدو

    مانشستر يونايتد / البرتغال

    =17

    كاسيميرو

    ريال مدريد / البرازيل

    =17

    لويس دياز

    ليفربول / كولومبيا

    =17

    دوسان فلاهوفيتش

    يوفنتوس / صربيا

    16

    فيرجيل فان دايك

    ليفربول / هولندا

    =14

    رافائيل لياو

    ميلان / البرتغال

    =14

    فابيينو

    ليفربول / البرازيل

    13

    سباستيان هالر

    أياكس / ساحل العاج

    12

    رياض محرز

    مانشستر سيتي / الجزائر

    11

    هيونج سون مين

    توتنهام / كوريا الجنوبية

    10

    إرلينج هالاند

    بوروسيا دورتموند / النرويج

    9

    لوكا مودريتش

    ريال مدريد / كرواتيا

    8

    فينيسيوس

    ريال مدريد / البرازيل

  • -

    محمد صلاح في المركز الخامس

  • -

    كيليان مبابي في المركز السادس

  • -

    تيبو كورتوا في المركز السابع

  • -

    روبرت ليفاندوفسكي يفوز بجائزة جيرد مولر كأفضل مهاجم للعام الثاني على التوالي

  • -

    ترتيب أفضل اللاعبات

  • -

    أليكسيا بوتياس تفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعبة في العالم للعام التالي على التوالي

  • -

    ساديو ماني يفوز بجائزة سقراطيس للاعب الذي يقوم بأدوار مجتمعية

  • -

    فينيسيوس في المركز الثامن

  • -

    لوكا مورديتش في المركز التاسع

  • -

    هالاند في المركز العاشر

  • -

    ترتيب أفضل 10 لاعبين في جائزة كوبا كأفضل لاعبين شباب

  • -

    جافي يفوز بجائزة كوبا كأفضل لاعب شاب

    الترتيب

    اللاعب

    النادي / المنتخب

    10

    فلوريان فيرتز

    باير ليفركوزن / ألمانيا

    9

    كريم أديمي

    بوروسيا دورتموند / ألمانيا

    8

    بوكايو ساكا

    آرسنال / إنجلترا

    =6

    ريان جرافنبرخ

    بوروسيا دورتموند / هولندا

    =6

    جوسكو جفارديول

    لايبزيج / كرواتيا

    5

    نونو مينديش

    باريس سان جيرمان / البرتغال

    4

    جود بيلينجهام

    بوروسيا دورتموند / إنجلترا

    3

    جمال موسيالا

    بايرن ميونخ / ألمانيا

    2

    إدواردو كامافينجا

    ريال مدريد / فرنسا

    1

    جافي

    برشلونة / إسبانيا

  • -

    بداية الحفل

  • -

    وصول الكرة الذهبية في سيارة فورميلا وان

  • -

    الظاهرة رونالدو يدعم بنزيما للفوز بالجائزة

  • -

    وصول بنزيما إلى الحفل

  • -

    سون في المركز 11

  • -

    رياض محرز المركز 12

  • -

    هالير في المركز 13

  • -

    فابيينيو في المركز 14

  • -

    لياو في المركز 14

  • -

    فان دايك في المركز 16

  • -

    كاسيميرو في المركز 17

  • -

    فلاهوفيتش في المركز 17

  • -

    دياز في المركز 17

  • -

    كريستيانو رونالدو في المركز 20

  • -

    هاري كين في المركز 21

  • -

    أرنولد في المركز 22

  • -

    فيل فودين في المركز 22

  • -

    بيرناردو سيلفا في المركز 22

  • -

    نكونكو في المركز 25

  • -

    كانسيلو في المركز 25

  • -

    روديجير في المركز 25

  • -

    ماينان في المركز 25

  • -

    كيميش في المركز 25

  • -

    نونيز في المركز 25