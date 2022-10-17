تغطية مباشرة لحظة بلحظة لحفل الكرة الذهبية 2022
*سوف يتم نقل الحفل بصورة مباشرة عبر beIN Sports الإخبارية وذلك في تمام الثامنة والنصف مساءً بتوقيت مصر، التاسعة والنصف مساءً بتوقيت السعودية
🔴 We’re live from Paris! Follow your favorite players as they walk the red carpet of the 2022 #ballondor ceremony https://t.co/AMtfdKOiKX— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
الترتيب
اللاعب
الفريق / الجنسية
=25
داروين نونيز
ليفربول / أوروجواي
=25
كريستوفر نكونكو
لايبزيج / فرنسا
=25
جواو كانسيلو
مانشستر سيتي / البرتغال
=25
أنتونيو روديجير
تشيلسي / ألمانيا
=25
مايك ماينان
ميلان / فرنسا
=25
يوشوا كيميش
بايرن ميونخ / ألمانيا
=22
بيرناردو سيلفا
مانشستر سيتي / البرتغال
=22
فيل فودين
مانشستر سيتي / إنجلترا
=22
ترنت ألكسندر أرنولد
ليفربول / إنجلترا
21
هاري كين
توتنهام / إنجلترا
20
كريستيانو رونالدو
مانشستر يونايتد / البرتغال
=17
كاسيميرو
ريال مدريد / البرازيل
=17
لويس دياز
ليفربول / كولومبيا
=17
دوسان فلاهوفيتش
يوفنتوس / صربيا
16
فيرجيل فان دايك
ليفربول / هولندا
=14
رافائيل لياو
ميلان / البرتغال
=14
فابيينو
ليفربول / البرازيل
13
سباستيان هالر
أياكس / ساحل العاج
12
رياض محرز
مانشستر سيتي / الجزائر
11
هيونج سون مين
توتنهام / كوريا الجنوبية
10
إرلينج هالاند
بوروسيا دورتموند / النرويج
9
لوكا مودريتش
ريال مدريد / كرواتيا
8
فينيسيوس
ريال مدريد / البرازيل
Robert Lewandowski wins the Gerd Müller Award! The best striker of the year! 🎯— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
Congrats @lewy_official! #trophéeGerdMuller #ballondor pic.twitter.com/H3FolGSQaH
The 2022 women’s Ballon d’Or complete ranking! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/QJLVZW6XjG— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
BACK TO BACK WINNER!— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
ALEXIA PUTELLAS IS THE 2022 WOMEN’S BALLON D’OR! @alexiaputellas@FCBfemeni#ballondor pic.twitter.com/dt483n5ioi
Sadio Mané, the very first winner of the Socrates Award! #PrixSocrates with @peaceandsport#ballondor pic.twitter.com/VU3eAYiZ0L— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
الترتيب
اللاعب
النادي / المنتخب
10
فلوريان فيرتز
باير ليفركوزن / ألمانيا
9
كريم أديمي
بوروسيا دورتموند / ألمانيا
8
بوكايو ساكا
آرسنال / إنجلترا
=6
ريان جرافنبرخ
بوروسيا دورتموند / هولندا
=6
جوسكو جفارديول
لايبزيج / كرواتيا
5
نونو مينديش
باريس سان جيرمان / البرتغال
4
جود بيلينجهام
بوروسيا دورتموند / إنجلترا
3
جمال موسيالا
بايرن ميونخ / ألمانيا
2
إدواردو كامافينجا
ريال مدريد / فرنسا
1
جافي
برشلونة / إسبانيا
GAVI IS THE 2022 KOPA TROPHY WINNER! @FCBarcelona#trophéekopa #ballondor pic.twitter.com/qok7kIbxtP— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
WHAT A NOISE! 🏎💨— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
It’s just... Esteban Ocon bringing the Trophy! @alpinecars@AlpineRacing#ballondor pic.twitter.com/lldfIkAkN5
💬 Ronaldo : « I think Karim Benzema deserved the Ballon d'Or »#ballondor pic.twitter.com/5eCsJB2084— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
💬 Karim Benzema : « Happy to be here, it's my first time. Hope to have a great news tonight ! »#ballondor pic.twitter.com/9nhkZCWJai— Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022
