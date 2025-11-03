شروط وأحكام: اختبر معلوماتك عن دوري الأبطال لفرصة الفوز بقميص مُوّقع من الأسطورة لويس فيجو

STANDARD TERMS & CONDITIONS

The terms set out below (the Terms and Conditions) govern the participation in and implementation of related administrative matters pertaining to the Contest (as defined below) to be conducted by FootballCo Media Limited, a company with offices at 175 High Holborn, London WC1V 7AA (Organizer) for the benefit of Mastercard Building Al Falak Street Dubai Internet City P.O.Box 500003 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Contest Period

This Mastercard UCL 4 Quizzes competition (Contest) hosted by the Organizer will run from 00:01 on 1st November 2025 to 23:59 on 6th December 2025 (both dates inclusive) (Contest Period), 1 quiz will be live each week wherein there will be 1 winners for the first 3 quizzes and 2 for the 4th quiz.

Eligibility

Subject to these Terms and Conditions, the Contest is only open to persons aged 18 years or over who are residents of Saudi Arabia (collectively, the Territories and each, a Territory) (collectively, Eligible Persons and each, an Eligible Person).

The following persons are NOT eligible to participate in this Contest:

permanent and/or contract employees of Mastercard and the Organizer (including its subsidiaries and related companies), including their respective immediate family members, meaning parents, spouses, children and siblings; and representatives and/or agents (including advertising agents and contest management agents) of Mastercard and the Organizer, including their respective immediate family members, meaning parents, spouses, children and siblings.

By entering the Contest, each Eligible Person confirms that they are eligible to do so and eligible to claim a Prize (as defined below). The Organizer may require an Eligible Person to provide proof that they are eligible to enter the Contest.

There is a limit of one entry to the Contest per Eligible Person. Entries on behalf of another person will not be accepted.

The Organizer reserves all rights to disqualify any Eligible Person if their conduct is contrary to the spirit or intention of the Contest.

How to Participate

Eligible Persons are registered with the Contest by responding to the Organizer’s relevant quiz within the Contest Period (collectively, Participants and each a Participant). The relevant answer will be posted on the Goal Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts (or Goal’s nominated correspondents’ social media accounts).

Contest Mechanics

Each Participant will stand a chance to win one (1) of the (5) signed Luis Figo jersey

Each Participant will be entitled to respond with as many quizzes as they like, however a Participant is only eligible for one (1) entry into the Contest.

Winners

All the eligible entries to the Contest will enter the random draw where 1 winner will be selected in Saudi Arabia from the Contest Period (collectively, the Winners and each, a Winner). 1 winner for each of the 3 quizzes and 2 winners for the 4th quiz will be drawn every Friday for 4 weeks from the commencement of the competition. The draw will be final and no correspondence or discussion will be entered into.

The Organizer will either publish or make available information that indicates that a valid award of the Prize(s) took place. If a Winner objects to any or all of their name, social media handle, country and winning entry being published or made available, please contact the Organizer [taha.imani@footballco.com].

Prizes

The Prize to be given away to each Winner at the end of the Contest Period will be 1 of the merchandises mentioned above.

The Organizer will contact the Winners to make suitable arrangements to redeem the Prizes within four (4) weeks from the end of the Contest Period. The Organizer will make all reasonable efforts to contact the Winners. If a Winner cannot be contacted within 48 hours and 2 attempts via direct message, the Organizer reserves the right to offer the Prize to another Participant (will be selected on the draw) in Saudi Arabia.

The following additional terms and conditions shall apply to the Prizes:

All Prizes are given “as is” basis and are not transferable, nor exchangeable for credit or kind whether in part or in full;

Mastercard Middle East & Africa will arrange the schedule of Prize(s) for delivery with the Winners at the address provided by the Winners, Mastercard will bear the cost for the transportation, postage / courier of this.

All other costs, fees which shall include but not limited to Personal costs and/or any other costs, are the sole responsibility of the Winners. The Winners(s) must abide by all laws and regulations currently in place and the terms and conditions of the party(ies) arranging and/or providing the Prize and the terms and conditions attached to the Prize, if any. The Winner(s) shall be wholly responsible for the payment of all taxes, insurance and/or other miscellaneous charges relating to the Prizes. Mastercard Middle East & Africa and the Organizer will not be responsible or bear the cost of any other incidental costs;

To the fullest extent permitted by law, there are no, and Mastercard Middle East & Africa and the Organizer expressly exclude(s) and disclaim(s) any, representations, warranties, or endorsements, expressed or implied, written or oral, including but not limited to, any warranty of quality, merchantability or suitability or fitness for a particular purpose in respect of the Prizes;

For the avoidance of doubt, the Prizes are provided by Mastercard Middle East & Africa suppliers. The Eligible Persons, Participants and/or Winners hereby acknowledge and agree that Mastercard Middle East & Africa and the Organizer exclude(s) all warranty and/or liability in connection with the awarded prizes and/or the Contest. Participants shall assume full liability and responsibility in case of any liability, mishap, injury, loss, damage, claim or accident (including personal injury and/or death) resulting from their participation in the Contest, redemption and/or usage of the prizes. Mastercard Middle East & Africa and the Organizer shall not be held responsible for any loss, damage or injury (including death) in any manner whatsoever suffered by the Participants as a result of the participation in the Contest and/or the use of the Prizes;

The title in the Prizes and any risk of loss or damage to the Prizes will pass to the Winners upon handing over of the Prizes to such Winners. Mastercard Middle East & Africa shall not be liable for or obliged to recognize or replace any defective, lost, damaged or stolen Prizes where such defect, loss or damage in respect of the Prize is not due to the fault and/or negligence of Mastercard Middle East & Africa . The Organizer shall not be liable for or obliged to recognize or replace any defective, lost, damaged or stolen Prizes where such defect, loss or damage in respect of the Prize is not due to the fault and/or negligence of the Organizer;

Mastercard Middle East & Africa reserves the right to select the color or any other nature of the Prize(s), where applicable; and

Mastercard Middle East & Africa and the Organizer shall not be responsible for any defect or any other loss or damage that may be suffered in connection with any of the Prizes. Any dispute in relation to the warranty or quality of any Prize or any terms and conditions in respect thereof shall be settled directly between the relevant Winner and the relevant supplier. Mastercard Middle East & Africa and the Organizer will bear no responsibility for resolving any dispute and the Winner must liaise directly with the relevant supplier and not Mastercard Middle East & Africa or the Organizer in this regard. If the supplier is unable to supply the same model of the Prize(s), Mastercard Middle East & Africa reserves the right to substitute any Prize(s) with another ticket of similar retail value.

Consent

Eligible Persons, Participants and/or Winners who participate in this Contest are deemed to have expressly agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions (as varied or changed), the decisions of the Organizer and/or the judges and, to the fullest extent permitted by law, to have consented to and authorized the Organizer to disclose their particulars to the third party service providers engaged by the Organizer for the purposes of the Contest. The Organizer warrants that the disclosure of such particulars to any third party service providers shall be limited to the Eligible Persons’ or Participants’ or Winners’ names, addresses and telephone numbers and shall be used only in relation to and for purposes of the Contest. The decision of the Organizer on all matters relating to the Contest (including the interpretation of these Terms and Conditions) shall be final and binding and no further correspondence or attempt to dispute such decision would be entertained.

Each of the Eligible Persons, Participants and/or Winners may give his/her consent and authorization to the Organizer to use his/her name and any photographs taken or other information approved by the Eligible Persons, Participants and/or Winners for current and future advertising and publicity purposes relating to the Contest. Eligible Persons, Participants and/or Winners also agree to be featured in any publicity material relating to the Contest. No fee will be paid to the Winners for any of the foregoing.

Data Protection & Privacy

In connection with: (i) providing and administering the Contest; (ii) communicating the Contest; and (iii) selecting winners of the Prizes and awarding the Prizes to the winners, the Organizer, its respective subsidiaries, affiliates and associated companies/entities and agencies will process personal information in accordance with its Privacy Policy (which can be found at https://www.goal.com/en-gb/legal/privacy-policy).

Miscellaneous

In the event that a Prize is awarded to Eligible Persons, Participants and/or Winners who or in the event that a Participant: is not eligible to participate in the Contest and/or receive the Prize; and/ or,has committed or is suspected of committing any misconduct, fraudulent or wrongful acts,The Organizer and Mastercard Middle East & Africa reserve the right to disqualify such Eligible Persons, Participants and/or Winners from participating in the Contest and/or receiving the Prize.To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in this Contest, each and every Participant is agreeing that he/she will not hold the Organizer nor Mastercard Middle East & Africa and its officers, servants, employees, representatives and/or agents (including without limitation, any third party service providers that Mastercard Middle East & Africa and the Organizer may engage for the purposes of this Contest), liable for any loss or damages that he/she may incur, in connection with the Contest.

Mastercard Middle East & Africa and the Organizer will not be liable for any default due to any war, riot, strike, lockout, industrial action, fire, flood, drought, storm, epidemic, pandemic, technical or system failure or any event beyond the reasonable control of Mastercard Middle East & Africa and the Organizer.

Mastercard Middle East & Africa reserves the right as it deems fit to vary or change these Terms and Conditions from time to time or cancel, terminate, withdraw, or suspend this Contest and/or replace this Contest with another similar promotion, contest or program with prior notice. Such variation, changes, cancellation, termination, withdrawal or suspension will be notified by posting on [www.goal.com/ar-sa] (Website) or in any other manner as Mastercard Middle East & Africa and/or the Organizer deems fit. In this respect, a Participant’s participation in this Contest also signifies his/her agreement to access the Website at regular intervals to view these Terms and Conditions and to ensure that they are kept up-to-date with any variations or changes which Mastercard and/or the Organizer may effect

from time to time. Eligible Persons, Participants and/or Winners also agree that their continued participation in this Contest will constitute their acceptance of these Terms and Conditions (as varied from time to time). For the avoidance of doubt, any cancellation, termination, withdrawal or suspension by Mastercard Middle East & Africa and/or the Organizer of this Contest will not entitle the Participant to any compensation against Mastercard Middle East & Africa and/or the Organizer for any and all loss or damage that may be suffered or incurred by the Eligible Persons, Participants and/or Winners as a direct or indirect result of the act of cancellation, termination, withdrawal or suspension.

Any term and condition applicable to this Contest which is illegal, prohibited or unenforceable under any applicable law or regulation shall be ineffective to the extent of such illegality, voidness, prohibition or unenforceability without invalidating the remaining provisions.

These Terms and Conditions are governed by and construed under the laws of England & Wales and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.