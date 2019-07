بعد 15 عاماً.. دروجبا يشكر مورينيو على جنونه

Already fifteen years ago they said you were crazy to sign me, you just answered: “ Judge him when he leaves the club” The rest is history Thank you @chelseafc thank you Mr Abramovitch, thank you José, thank you @premierleague and all the players I shared the badge with 💙

A post shared by didierdrogba (@didierdrogba) on Jul 20, 2019 at 8:57am PDT