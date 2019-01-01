النتائج المباشرة
كأس رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي

بالأرقام| حصيلة جوارديولا الأسطورية في النهائيات.. كومباني أكثر رافعي الكأس

مانشستر سيتي ثاني أكثر الأندية تتويجاً بكأس الرابطة..

توج مانشستر سيتي بكأس كاراباو على حساب تشيلسي بركلات الترجيح، بعد نهاية الوقت الأصلي والإضافي بالتعادل السلبي.

 

آخر نهائيين خاضهما سيتي تطلبا ركلات ترجيح، نجح الفريق في الفوز بهما، وبذلك يكونوا قد نجحوا في الفوز بآخر 6 احتكامات للركلات الترجيحية.

أيضاً كان ذلك أول احتفاظ للسيتي بلقب لمرتين على التوالي، حيث فازوا بالبطولة ذاتها العام الماضي، لا زال بإمكانهم تكرار الإنجاز ذاته مع البريميرليج.

كما بات مانشستر سيتي رابع نادي يحتفظ باللقب لأكثر من مرة بعد نوتنجهام فورست (1978 و1979) و(1989 و1990) وليفربول (من 1981 إلى 1984) ومانشستر يونايتد (2009 و2010).

بذلك بات سيتي ثاني أكثر الأندية تتويجاً باللقب رافعاً رصيده إلى 6، يسبقه ليفربول بـ8 ويليه كل من مانشستر يونايتد وأستون فيلا وتشيلسي بـ5.

رفع فينسنت كومباني هذا الكأس كقائد للمرة الرابعة، أكثر من أي لاعب في تاريخ المسابقة.

أخيراً رفع بيب جوارديولا من حصيلته الرائعة في النهائيات ليفوز بـ11 من أصل 12، فقط جوزيه مورينيو نجح بانتزاع واحدة منه في نهائي كأس ملك إسبانيا 2011.

