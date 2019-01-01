بالأرقام| حصيلة جوارديولا الأسطورية في النهائيات.. كومباني أكثر رافعي الكأس

مانشستر سيتي ثاني أكثر الأندية تتويجاً بكأس الرابطة..

توج مانشستر سيتي بكأس كاراباو على حساب تشيلسي بركلات الترجيح، بعد نهاية الوقت الأصلي والإضافي بالتعادل السلبي.

آخر نهائيين خاضهما سيتي تطلبا ركلات ترجيح، نجح الفريق في الفوز بهما، وبذلك يكونوا قد نجحوا في الفوز بآخر 6 احتكامات للركلات الترجيحية.

2 - The last two League Cup finals to go to penalties have both been won by Manchester City - they have now won each of their last six penalty shootouts. Nerve. pic.twitter.com/djnhIdDI6p — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2019

أيضاً كان ذلك أول احتفاظ للسيتي بلقب لمرتين على التوالي، حيث فازوا بالبطولة ذاتها العام الماضي، لا زال بإمكانهم تكرار الإنجاز ذاته مع البريميرليج.

Man City have retained a trophy for the first time in the club’s history. 🏆 2017/18 🏆 2018/19 Now for the Premier League… pic.twitter.com/e2ItvPkRLK — Coral (@Coral) February 24, 2019

كما بات مانشستر سيتي رابع نادي يحتفظ باللقب لأكثر من مرة بعد نوتنجهام فورست (1978 و1979) و(1989 و1990) وليفربول (من 1981 إلى 1984) ومانشستر يونايتد (2009 و2010).

Manchester City are the fourth team to win successive League Cups, after Nottingham Forrest (1978-1979, 1989-1990), Liverpool (1981-1984) and Manchester United (2009-2010). #EFL #CarabaoCupFinal — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) February 24, 2019

بذلك بات سيتي ثاني أكثر الأندية تتويجاً باللقب رافعاً رصيده إلى 6، يسبقه ليفربول بـ8 ويليه كل من مانشستر يونايتد وأستون فيلا وتشيلسي بـ5.

رفع فينسنت كومباني هذا الكأس كقائد للمرة الرابعة، أكثر من أي لاعب في تاريخ المسابقة.

Vincent Kompany has won the League Cup as a captain for the fourth time, more than any other player in the history of the competition. A true City legend. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9dSi6ePPGd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 24, 2019

أخيراً رفع بيب جوارديولا من حصيلته الرائعة في النهائيات ليفوز بـ11 من أصل 12، فقط جوزيه مورينيو نجح بانتزاع واحدة منه في نهائي كأس ملك إسبانيا 2011.