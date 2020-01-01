Liverpool

30年等待告終！紅軍5：3大勝車仔慶捧盃

Liverpool Premier League 2019-20
利物浦苦候30年捧起英超獎盃的畫面終於出現！早已鎖定錦標的「紅軍」今季英超最後一場晏菲路賽事，對戰車路士，大勝5：3固然令球迷興奮，但更精彩的時刻相信是賽後捧起獎盃！

雖然場館沒有球迷，只有球員、教練和家人，但燦爛煙火仍襯托起「紅軍」精彩時刻。養傷中的隊長佐敦軒達臣高舉英超冠軍獎盃，不少現役及前「紅軍」亦在社交媒體上跟球迷同慶。(Goal.com)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Champions ❤️👏

A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on

    We waited 30 years .. YNWA ♛ ♛ ♛

    A post shared by Divock (@divockorigi) on

