30年等待告終！紅軍5：3大勝車仔慶捧盃

被盛傳過利物浦 麥巴比：下季點都留PSG

雖然場館沒有球迷，只有球員、教練和家人，但燦爛煙火仍襯托起「紅軍」精彩時刻。養傷中的隊長佐敦軒達臣高舉英超冠軍獎盃，不少現役及前「紅軍」亦在社交媒體上跟球迷同慶。(Goal.com)

Anything is possible. Never stop believing.

Premier League Champions 2019/20 🏆❤️ pic.twitter.com/YdtIG7xc6I — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 22, 2020

Reds around the world, are you ready for this video?? WE FEEL YOU RIGHT HERE WITH US!! @premierleague CAMPEONES! 💪🏻🔴 #ADR13N pic.twitter.com/6nndZsFYmk — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) July 22, 2020

What a team, what a club, what a city... What dreams are made of 🔴🏆 pic.twitter.com/hb5HSy18lc — Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) July 23, 2020