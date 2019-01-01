即時比分
Roma v Parma

雲尼亞里：迪羅斯告別戰肯定要似派對

羅馬今季意甲煞科戰將是周日主場對帕爾馬，該場也是隊長迪羅斯的告別戰，看守領隊雲尼亞里認為屆時肯定是個百感交集的時刻。

羅馬選擇不跟35歲的迪羅斯續約，意味著迪羅斯將離開共事19年的球會。雲尼亞里表示：「迪羅斯會戴起隊長臂章由第1分鐘就上陣，他值得奧林匹克體育場球迷站立致意。這場比賽一定要是個派對，迪羅斯必須好好享受。」

雲尼亞里續說：「我希望會有迪羅斯值得擁有的氣氛，希望整個球場都是對他的愛，他為羅馬貢獻良多。迪羅斯特別之處是他總能在比賽表露出他披上戰衣的激情。離開對他來說可能也是很突然的事，我不知道他會否戴上特別臂章，但我樂意為此罰款。」(Goal.com)

