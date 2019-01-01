即時比分
阿積士入球被吹走 網民諷VAR偏幫皇馬

今晨阿積士對皇家馬德里一場歐聯16強中，前者於37分鐘的入球被球證引用VAR後判為無效。不少網民認為阿積士的入球屬合法，故諷刺皇馬從VAR中得益，更指該技術的全名應寫成Video Assisting Real Madrid。

皇馬完場前入波險勝阿積士

阿積士今晨有達利亞費高在37分鐘憑一次角球攻勢引發的混戰中頂入皇馬大門，惟球證引用VAR後認為門將高圖爾斯被處於越位置杜辛泰迪治阻礙在先，結果判入球無效。這個經使用VAR的判決惹來不少爭議，有不少網民認為今次VAR判決明顯偏幫皇馬，更有人在twitter上指出VAR（Video Assisting Referee）的正名應為Video Assisting Real Madrid。（Goal.com）

 

