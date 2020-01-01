阿仙奴捧足總盃 阿迪達創歷史
意見()
Getty
阿仙奴憑藉奧巴美揚兩個入波，當中包括1球十二碼，反勝由基斯甸普列錫先開紀錄、後來打少個的車路士，將捧足總盃紀錄改寫成14次之餘，更獲得來季歐霸盃資格。
2019年12月獲委任為阿仙奴領隊的阿迪達，球員時代亦兩度跟「兵工廠」贏足總盃。首季當主帥便有獎盃落袋，球隊亦再度證明自己是「足總盃專家」，對「廠迷」來說絕對值得慶祝。(Goal.com)
1 - Mikel Arteta is the first person to win the FA Cup with Arsenal as both a captain and a manager. Leader. #FACupFinal #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/RcP0MxYGPz— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 1, 2020
14 - Arsenal have won the FA Cup for the 14th time; the most of any team. They are also the first side to beat the same opponent on three separate occasions in an FA Cup final. Speciality. #FACupFinal #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/bZStYEOz64— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 1, 2020