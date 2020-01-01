兵工廠

阿仙奴捧足總盃 阿迪達創歷史

阿迪達帶領阿仙奴足總盃決賽2：1擊敗車路士，他成為「兵工廠」以隊長和領隊身分都贏過足總盃的第一人。

阿仙奴憑藉奧巴美揚兩個入波，當中包括1球十二碼，反勝由基斯甸普列錫先開紀錄、後來打少個的車路士，將捧足總盃紀錄改寫成14次之餘，更獲得來季歐霸盃資格。

2019年12月獲委任為阿仙奴領隊的阿迪達，球員時代亦兩度跟「兵工廠」贏足總盃。首季當主帥便有獎盃落袋，球隊亦再度證明自己是「足總盃專家」，對「廠迷」來說絕對值得慶祝。(Goal.com)

 

