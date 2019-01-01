即時比分
歐洲聯賽冠軍杯

迪基亞失手 網民狂抽水：西班牙卡里奧斯

意見()
Getty Images
曼聯今晨於歐聯8強次回合以0：3大敗予巴塞隆拿腳下，其中迪基亞一次表現失準令球迷留下深刻印象。創作力十足的網民隨即在twitter上瘋狂「抽水」，除了貼出不少搞笑影片外，亦有人指他是西班牙的卡里奧斯，諷刺他表現之差跟該前利物浦門將半斤八兩。

關閉