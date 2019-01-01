即時比分
車路士下兩個轉會窗被禁買人

車路士因違規簽下18歲以下小將，被FIFA禁止在接下來兩個轉會窗買人。

FIFA紀律小組聲明表示，車路士違反了第18及19條條例，違規簽下29名年輕球員，並控制那些年輕球員與其他球會之間的轉會。

沙里預期長留車路士

紀律小組決定禁止車路士在未來兩個將會窗禁止車路士買人，不包括女子隊及5人足球隊，而球隊仍可以放人。另外，車路士會被罰60萬瑞士法郞，以及有90天時間處理這個問題。

除了車路士外，英足總都被制裁，而雙方都可提出上訴。

FIFA表示英足總亦都違反了與年輕球員聯繫的規例，同時會被罰款51萬瑞士法郎，並給予6個月去解決問題。

FIFA強調保護年輕球員是他們重要的工作，體育仲裁法院在各種場合也證實了這一點。(Goal.com)

