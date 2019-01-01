車路士下兩個轉會窗被禁買人
Getty Images
FIFA紀律小組聲明表示，車路士違反了第18及19條條例，違規簽下29名年輕球員，並控制那些年輕球員與其他球會之間的轉會。
紀律小組決定禁止車路士在未來兩個將會窗禁止車路士買人，不包括女子隊及5人足球隊，而球隊仍可以放人。另外，車路士會被罰60萬瑞士法郞，以及有90天時間處理這個問題。
The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the English club Chelsea FC and The Football Association for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18. Read more on @FIFAcom ▶️ https://t.co/iTpcozM7Mz— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) February 22, 2019
除了車路士外，英足總都被制裁，而雙方都可提出上訴。
FIFA表示英足總亦都違反了與年輕球員聯繫的規例，同時會被罰款51萬瑞士法郎，並給予6個月去解決問題。
FIFA強調保護年輕球員是他們重要的工作，體育仲裁法院在各種場合也證實了這一點。(Goal.com)