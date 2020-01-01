尼克拉斯·賓特拿

賓特拿參加丹麥真人騷

丹麥前鋒賓特拿近期沒有落班，不過仍然有工作上門，將會參加丹麥的真人騷展示日常生活。
賓特拿對上一家球會是哥本哈根，但近期已經沒有合約，可以自由身做其他工作。

賓特拿對於節目十分期待：「我本身已經有一本書講及自己生平，今次節目是延續故事。我和女朋友考察了很久，決定接受鏡頭近距離捕捉我們的生活。」（Goal.com）

