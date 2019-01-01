英格蘭超級聯賽

群星賀聖誕 麥巴比扮聖誕老人

上次更新
意見()
Getty Images
聖誕佳節又到，一眾球星歡度之餘不忘在社交平台與球迷分享快樂，其中法國球星麥巴比更扮演聖誕老人，十分有趣。

賓特利奴相信阿仙奴仍然可以力爭前4

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Les deseamos una navidad llena de amor y luz. Feliz navidad!!! 🎁🎄❤️

A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo) on

編輯之選

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🎅🏽🎅🏽🎅🏽 @psg

A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe) on

關閉