美斯提出離隊 佩奧爾、哨牙蘇表示支持
Respeto y admiración, Leo. Todo mi apoyo, amigo.— Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) August 25, 2020
👏👏— Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 25, 2020
Catalunya serà sempre casa teva. Moltes gràcies per tots aquest temps de felicitat i d’un futbol extraordinari. Hem tingut la sort de compartir uns anys de les nostres vides amb el millor jugador del món. I un noble esportista No t’oblidarem mai. Leo Messi, Creu de Sant Jordi. pic.twitter.com/Ojev577MoE— Quim Torra i Pla (@QuimTorraiPla) August 25, 2020
Other clubs looking at Barcelona right now: pic.twitter.com/W0fgCh6moY— Goal (@goal) August 25, 2020
Every major club’s mentions for the next few weeks:#AnnounceMessi— Goal (@goal) August 25, 2020
If Messi is to leave @FCBarcelona by activating a release clause, then I hope the club try to help, not hinder him. He’s been fiercely loyal and their greatest ever player. It would be terribly sad if it finished with a fight between the player and the club.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 25, 2020
The messiah on his way to Manchester City fc c’mon you know LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2020
Hey @MLS - want your next tipping point moment?— Stu Holden (@stuholden) August 25, 2020
If Messi doesn't go to Juventus where before Christmas he and Ronaldo are caught on camera trading insults in a dressing room, then 2020 just hasn't happened.— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) August 25, 2020
Messi handing in a transfer request at Barcelona tops all the 2020 things that have happened in 2020— yy (@Akshay7_) August 25, 2020
Barcelona board meeting right now talking about Messi #BartomeuDimision pic.twitter.com/ZeMsyxKlFn— 💥Todibeast TEAM ⚪ (@MESSIANO_FX) August 25, 2020