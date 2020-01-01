美斯提出離隊 佩奧爾、哨牙蘇表示支持

Respeto y admiración, Leo. Todo mi apoyo, amigo. — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) August 25, 2020

👏👏 — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 25, 2020

Catalunya serà sempre casa teva. Moltes gràcies per tots aquest temps de felicitat i d’un futbol extraordinari. Hem tingut la sort de compartir uns anys de les nostres vides amb el millor jugador del món. I un noble esportista No t’oblidarem mai. Leo Messi, Creu de Sant Jordi. pic.twitter.com/Ojev577MoE — Quim Torra i Pla (@QuimTorraiPla) August 25, 2020

Other clubs looking at Barcelona right now: pic.twitter.com/W0fgCh6moY — Goal (@goal) August 25, 2020

Every major club’s mentions for the next few weeks:#AnnounceMessi — Goal (@goal) August 25, 2020

If Messi is to leave @FCBarcelona by activating a release clause, then I hope the club try to help, not hinder him. He’s been fiercely loyal and their greatest ever player. It would be terribly sad if it finished with a fight between the player and the club. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 25, 2020

The messiah on his way to Manchester City fc c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2020

Hey @MLS - want your next tipping point moment?



Go Get Messi! 🐐 — Stu Holden (@stuholden) August 25, 2020

If Messi doesn't go to Juventus where before Christmas he and Ronaldo are caught on camera trading insults in a dressing room, then 2020 just hasn't happened.



Innit fam. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) August 25, 2020

Messi handing in a transfer request at Barcelona tops all the 2020 things that have happened in 2020 — yy (@Akshay7_) August 25, 2020