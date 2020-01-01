紅軍眾星齊撐重創雲迪積克：我們每步都陪著你
雲迪積克在周六對愛華頓的大戰中被對方門將比克福特粗暴剷傷，以致十字韌帶受創，需要接受手術。利物浦未有為此子康復期作任何定案，但一般十字韌帶康復期要6至8個月，意味著雲迪積克可能今季餘下時間都未能上陣。該29歲荷蘭球星在社交媒體表示自己康復後會以更強勢回歸。
「紅軍」隊友們亦紛紛送上祝福，隊長佐敦軒達臣在Twitter寫上：「回歸總比挫敗強，好好康復，我的兄弟。我們都會等你。」同為後防的安德魯羅拔臣則表示：「我的朋友，希望再在你臉上見到這個笑容！我們每一步都陪著你呀，兄弟。」(Goal.com)
The comeback is always stronger than the setback...— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) October 18, 2020
Recover well my brother, We’ll be waiting for you 💪🏻❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/SfMMoUcCCB
I wish you a speedy recovery big man pic.twitter.com/8kbK9rjy8O— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) October 18, 2020
Very sadly Big bro got injured on the knee and need to undergo surgery 😔 We are going to miss you enormously. Wishing you a soon recovery and come back even stronger bro🙏🏾 #ynwa @VirgilvDijk pic.twitter.com/Zcpp3UduxZ— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 18, 2020
Hopefully see this smile back on your face soon my friend! We are with you every step of the way brother ❤️@VirgilvDijk pic.twitter.com/MLn7DtImhn— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) October 18, 2020