Liverpool

紅軍眾星齊撐重創雲迪積克：我們每步都陪著你

Goal
意見()
Van Dijk Henderson Liverpool
利物浦後防大將雲迪積克十字韌帶重創，可能要提早「收咧」，隊友們紛紛送上祝福，可見「紅軍」之間充滿愛。

Goal 50 Fan Vote：投票啦！誰是2019-2020最佳球員？

雲迪積克在周六對愛華頓的大戰中被對方門將比克福特粗暴剷傷，以致十字韌帶受創，需要接受手術。利物浦未有為此子康復期作任何定案，但一般十字韌帶康復期要6至8個月，意味著雲迪積克可能今季餘下時間都未能上陣。該29歲荷蘭球星在社交媒體表示自己康復後會以更強勢回歸。

「紅軍」隊友們亦紛紛送上祝福，隊長佐敦軒達臣在Twitter寫上：「回歸總比挫敗強，好好康復，我的兄弟。我們都會等你。」同為後防的安德魯羅拔臣則表示：「我的朋友，希望再在你臉上見到這個笑容！我們每一步都陪著你呀，兄弟。」(Goal.com)

編輯之選

更多隊伍

     

    關閉