Coronavirus 米基爾：唔想再踢了 球季應該取消 Goal 上次更新 04:09 21:37 2020/3/14 Depo Photos Coronavirus 約翰米基爾 İstanbul Başakşehir Süper Lig Chelsea Trabzonspor Trabzonspor v İstanbul Başakşehir 在外地之非洲球員 現效力土超特拉布宗的米基爾在社交媒體表達，在現今的情況下不想踢足球，並認為球季應該取消。 尼高：阿祖安話你知點解要花6500萬鎊買門將 米基爾在社交媒體表示：「生命除了足球外還有更多東西。在如今的情況下，我不覺得自在，也不想踢足球了。於這個關鍵時刻，所有人應該跟家人及所愛的人留在家中。球季也應該取消了，畢竟世界正經歷這樣動盪的時間。」效力加拉塔沙雷的法卡奧也回應以表認同。(Goal.com) View this post on Instagram There is more to life than football. I do not feel comfortable and don't want to play football in this situation. Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time. Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times. A post shared by Mikel Obi (@mikel_john_obi) on Mar 14, 2020 at 5:22am PDT