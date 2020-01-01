Coronavirus

米基爾：唔想再踢了 球季應該取消

現效力土超特拉布宗的米基爾在社交媒體表達，在現今的情況下不想踢足球，並認為球季應該取消。

新冠肺炎持續擴散，不少歐洲及各地的頂級聯賽都決定延期，譬如英超、西甲、意甲、德甲、法甲、美職聯等。土超仍未作出類似的決定，周日特拉布宗就會對戰巴沙克舒希。

米基爾在社交媒體表示：「生命除了足球外還有更多東西。在如今的情況下，我不覺得自在，也不想踢足球了。於這個關鍵時刻，所有人應該跟家人及所愛的人留在家中。球季也應該取消了，畢竟世界正經歷這樣動盪的時間。」效力加拉塔沙雷的法卡奧也回應以表認同。(Goal.com)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

There is more to life than football. I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation. Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time. Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times.

