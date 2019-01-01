簡拿華路領軍僅兩仗後離任中國主帥
「大簡」3月起接掌中國國家隊，至今領軍出戰過對泰國及烏茲別克兩場賽事，最後都以輸波告終。至昨日這名前金球獎得主宣布退任中國主帥一職，理由為專注球會工作，他解釋：「出於我對中國的尊重，我有責任宣布自己離任中國國家隊主帥一職。我要多謝恆大及中國足協對我的信任，不過同時身兼兩職難免令我留給家人的時間大減。一個月前我已經通知恆大方面我希望專注球會職務，未來我希望培育更多新星以貢獻中國國家隊。」
. Per rispetto del paese che da alcuni anni mi ospita sento il dovere di comunicare la rinuncia all’incarico di allenatore della nazionale cinese di Calcio. Voglio ringraziare il Guangzhou Evergrande e la federazione cinese per aver pensato a me come allenatore delle due squadre più importanti del paese; ma il doppio incarico mi porterebbe via troppo tempo dalla mia famiglia. Oltre un mese fa ho comunicato al mio Club la mia intenzione di dedicarmi solo alla mia squadra e ai miei giocatori Spero che continuando ad allenare solo il Guangzhou Evergrande potrò comunque contribuire alla crescita dei giovani calciatori cinesi, lavorando giorno dopo giorno con passione e professionalità. Un grande in bocca al lupo alla Nazionale Cinese per le qualificazioni a Qatar 2022. Ancora grazie a tutti....... Out of respect for the country that has been hosting me for some years, I feel the duty to communicate that I have renounced my position as Head Coach of the Chinese National Footbal Team. I wish to sincerely thank Guangzhou Evergrande Football Club and the Chinese Football Association for having offered me the position of the Head Coach of the two most important football teams in the country; however this double assignment would take me away from my family for too long. More than one month ago I informed my Club about my intention to dedicate my self exclusively to my squad and my players. By maintaining only the position as Head Coach of Guangzhou Evergrande, I hope to contribute to the growth of young Chinese football players, working every day with passion and professionalism . I wish the Chinese National Team all the best for the qualifications to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Thanks again to everybody.
現年45歲的簡拿華路又祝福中國未來在世界盃外圍賽有好表現，以殺入2022年卡塔爾世界盃決賽周。（Goal.com）