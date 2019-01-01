愛華頓隊長積基爾卡宣佈離隊

Its been hard to confirm my situation for next season as that decision hadn’t been fully made by the club until now, unfortunately my journey at Everton has come to an end after 12 fantastic seasons, I hav been lucky enough to play over 380 games and lucky enough to be club captain for 6 years .All I can say is thanks to all the players I’ve played along side, all the staff that have helped me in thier own way, The Chairman and of course the Amazing fans wishing everyone associated with this special clubs the very best for the future!! COYB (c)

