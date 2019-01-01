愛華頓隊長積基爾卡宣佈離隊
36歲的積基爾卡在2007年由錫菲聯加盟，為「拖肥糖」上陣多達386次，但今季淪為後備在英超只有7次上陣機會。
積基爾卡在Instagram說︰「我在愛華頓的12年生涯來到尾聲，這不完全是球隊的想法，因此很難作出此決定。」
「能夠為球隊上陣超過380場實在很幸運，更可擔任隊長6年之久，我要多謝陪伴我的隊友，幫助我的職員、主席及球迷，祝球會裡所有人有個美好將來。」(Goal.com)
Its been hard to confirm my situation for next season as that decision hadn’t been fully made by the club until now, unfortunately my journey at Everton has come to an end after 12 fantastic seasons, I hav been lucky enough to play over 380 games and lucky enough to be club captain for 6 years .All I can say is thanks to all the players I’ve played along side, all the staff that have helped me in thier own way, The Chairman and of course the Amazing fans wishing everyone associated with this special clubs the very best for the future!! COYB (c)