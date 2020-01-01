尼馬同對手換球衣 球迷怕佢冇得踢歐聯決賽！

睇中蘭斯達爾 錫菲聯仍想要甸恩軒達臣

歐洲足協較早時發布防疫協定，當中建議球員避免交換球衣，雖然文件並沒有明確指明換球衣者將受到甚麼處罰，但亦有寫不遵守規定者或會遭歐洲足協紀律處分。PSG球迷擔心，28歲的尼馬可能會被停賽，或者要接受14日自我隔離，這樣的話，便會錯過周日對拜仁或里昂的決賽。



球迷擔心也是可以理解，畢竟PSG終於可以躋身歐聯決賽，尼馬近日表現亦非常亮眼，如果爭標缺少該巴西球星，對PSG一定大有影響。(Goal.com)

Neymar swapping shirts at the end... swear that was one of UEFA’s rules for banned activities? I don’t want to be that guy, I really don’t but. — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) August 18, 2020

Ermmm Neymar has just swapped his shirt, which means an automatic one game ban? @UEFA @ChampionsLeague This doesn’t set a good example considering what is going on with COVID-19! — Tom Kent (@Kenty234) August 18, 2020

Neymar might miss the UCL Final because he swapped shirts with another player pic.twitter.com/5JRXLIgZ4e — Michał 🇵🇱 (@PreciseTrent) August 18, 2020

Is Neymar really going to miss the champions league final because he swapped shirts? 🤦🏻 anyone know the Portuguese for plonker? 🤔 — Kyle Reid (@kyler14) August 18, 2020

I am going to be so mad if Neymar gets banned from the finale over a swapped shirt 😤 — DrJarba (@JarbaFifa) August 18, 2020