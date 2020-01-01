「完全不能原諒」 默郡打吡VAR再惹爭議

Goal 50 Fan Vote：投票啦！誰是2019-2020最佳球員？

今仗文尼3分鐘就入波，是「紅軍」在默郡打吡中最快的英超入球，但之後愛華頓由米高堅尼追平。「紅軍」憑沙拿射入在球會第100球領先2：1，但「拖肥糖」由狀態大勇的卡維特利雲再追至平手。不過，臨完場前佐敦軒達臣近門射入，令「紅軍」一度以為可以全取3分，惟VAR卻爭議性地判文尼越位而推翻入球。賽後網上一片聲音「討伐」VAR今次判決。(Goal.com)

Completely unforgivable from VAR, beyond shocking pic.twitter.com/FNyuatjWZy — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) October 17, 2020

How that Herderson goal has been disallowed is disgrace .. the game has gone . I’m an advocate of VAR for clear errors but come on . They need to change the rule to any part of your body needs to be onside and give the attacker the advantage.. simple ! 🤯🤬 — Marc Bircham (@marcbircham) October 17, 2020

Microscopically marginal. Is that really what VAR was brought in for? Is that what we really want? — Adrian Bevington (@ABevington11) October 17, 2020

Again, the problem isn't VAR. The problem is the offside rule as it stands and the way it works with VAR. https://t.co/IExdUPxtB6 — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) October 17, 2020

I've said it before and I'll say it again. The fact that they haven't recorded a "F*ck VAR" chant for the fake crowd noise yet is wrong. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 17, 2020

Something has to be done about VAR. This can’t continue.



You CANNOT possibly say Mane is offside there. How is that a clear and obvious mistake? pic.twitter.com/4t0GV4G6DJ — LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) October 17, 2020

This feels so not like football these decisions made by computer programs! Should be there to restore a mistake or a clear and obvious off side missed by referee but not this. #VAR — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) October 17, 2020