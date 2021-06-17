威爾斯

威爾斯贏波 巴利創紀錄

威爾斯在昨晚歐國盃A組第2場分組賽，以2:0擊敗土耳其，2戰得4分出線在望之餘，交出2次助攻的隊長加里夫巴利亦創出紀錄
雖然巴利在下半場博得12碼後射失，但在上半場及下半場完場前交出助攻的他，全場比賽共創造了5次入球機會，成為歐國盃自1980年有紀錄以來最多的一人。

現時威斯爾2戰得4分，只要最後一場分組賽賽和意大利，便肯定可以出線。(Goal.com)

 

 