埃及想召沙拿踢奧運 或錯過紅軍季前集訓

埃及U23領隊梳爾基表示，決定徵召利物浦王牌前鋒沙拿出戰今夏的東京奧運足球賽，令他很大機會缺席紅軍下季的季前集訓。

沙拿在過去2年夏天已分別出戰世盃及非國盃，沒有完全休息。在今夏7月至8月的奧運足球賽，每隊可挑選3名23歲以上球員，而埃梳爾基已決定把沙拿列作其中一人。

梳爾基說︰「沙拿肯定是其中之一，因為他是現今最好3位球員之一。但我們仍未與他接觸，將交由足總處理。當然這是個困難的決定，要沙拿向利物浦游說。」

對於梳爾基的決定，沙拿經理人在周三隨即回應現階段未有任何決定。(Goal.com)

No decision has been made yet. https://t.co/r6uvOAW7kB — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) February 12, 2020

Should he link up with his national team in the summer, however, Salah would miss the Reds' pre-season and could well be unavailable for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, which gets underway on August 8.

更多隊伍

Klopp has previously been vocal over his concerns about player welfare and fixture scheduling, stating that it was a "catastrophe for Liverpool" after it was confirmed that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in January and February next year.