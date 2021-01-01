曼徹斯特城

卡臣相隔10年再英超登場：我以為英超日子已遠去！

Scott Carson Manchester City 2020-21
前列斯聯、利物浦及英格蘭門將卡臣意外地在曼城對紐卡素一仗中被派上場，助球隊贏4：3，兼創下英超歷史，相隔3645日再上陣英超，是守門員的最長紀錄。

這位35歲門將從打比郡借至曼城兩季以來，一直未有一隊上陣機會，他個人亦已經自2011年5月以來就未曾正選踢過英超。今次曼城鎖定英超錦標後，對紐卡素一仗成例行公事，卡臣也獲上場機會。他對《天空體育》表示：「有機會上陣我真是非常高興。去季我本也有機會上陣，但艾達臣在爭金手套獎。守門員教練昨天告訴我，我當然開心。我以為自己的英超日子已經完結，但感恩是我沒有放棄，今晚獲得機會。我是驚訝的，但自我來到這裡後我盡我所能，多謝主帥見到我的努力，並給予我機會。」(Goal.com)

