卡臣相隔10年再英超登場：我以為英超日子已遠去！
3645 - Scott Carson is making his first Premier League appearance since May 2011 for West Brom (also against Newcastle at St. James' Park), with this gap of 3645 days being the longest between appearances for a goalkeeper in Premier League history. Restoration. pic.twitter.com/nOy1OxbGD8— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2021
這位35歲門將從打比郡借至曼城兩季以來，一直未有一隊上陣機會，他個人亦已經自2011年5月以來就未曾正選踢過英超。今次曼城鎖定英超錦標後，對紐卡素一仗成例行公事，卡臣也獲上場機會。他對《天空體育》表示：「有機會上陣我真是非常高興。去季我本也有機會上陣，但艾達臣在爭金手套獎。守門員教練昨天告訴我，我當然開心。我以為自己的英超日子已經完結，但感恩是我沒有放棄，今晚獲得機會。我是驚訝的，但自我來到這裡後我盡我所能，多謝主帥見到我的努力，並給予我機會。」(Goal.com)