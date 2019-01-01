「卡斯拿斯硬淨呀！」足壇各界打氣
這位37歲西班牙經典門神於葡萄牙當地時間周三訓練期間覺得心臟劇痛、疑似心臟病發急送院，幸球會其後發聲明指卡斯拿斯「情況良好及穩定，心臟問題已解決」。
卡斯拿斯心臟出問題的消息一傳出，許多他的前隊友，甚至對手都送上祝福如下。(Goal.com)
Sempre Juntos!— FC Porto (@FCPorto) May 1, 2019
Força Iker! 💪🔵⚪#FCPorto #IkerCasillas pic.twitter.com/EiUhdltbIO
Spanish news reporting @IkerCasillas has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack at training in Porto. We wish you a speedy recovery Iker. Get well 🙌🏼— Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) May 1, 2019
Sending lots of love from Rome @IkerCasillas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rxSySRVF4t— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 1, 2019
🙏🙏🙏 @IkerCasillas— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 1, 2019
Wishing you a speedy recovery, @IkerCasillas 🙌 pic.twitter.com/T1KXEtuor8— Goal (@goal) May 1, 2019
Wishing you a speedy recovery, champion 🙏— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 1, 2019
Get well soon, @IkerCasillas 🇪🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/jmPqUlaIor
Stay strong, @IkerCasillas! Our best wishes for a quick and complete recovery— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2019
Get well soon my friend @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/We4d6kjq9y— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 1, 2019
Best wishes to Porto! 🙏🏼 Hope all is going well. Get well soon @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 1, 2019
¡Fuerza @IkerCasillas!— Manchester City (@ManCityES) May 1, 2019
Te deseamos una pronta recuperación. 👊
🔵 #MCFCEspañol pic.twitter.com/WthPoAMjpQ
Get well soon, @IkerCasillas. All of us at Chelsea wish you a full and speedy recovery. 💙 pic.twitter.com/I1rHtTaxxx— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 1, 2019
Shocked reading the reports. Hope you are ok my friend @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NrHjjEwzUi— Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) May 1, 2019
Best wishes, @IkerCasillas. Wishing you a speedy recovery.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 1, 2019
Fuerza Capi @IkerCasillas 💪🏽— David Silva (@21LVA) May 1, 2019
We wish Iker Casillas a speedy and successful recovery, a true competitor and sportsman 💛 pic.twitter.com/qZq9zAzH4W— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 1, 2019
Hope you get well soon @IkerCasillas 🙏🏽— Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) May 1, 2019
One of the greats. Stay strong @IkerCasillas 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q5hYYNlxco— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 1, 2019
Mucha fuerza amigo! @IkerCasillas ❤️💪— Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) May 1, 2019