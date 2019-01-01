即時比分
Porto

「卡斯拿斯硬淨呀！」足壇各界打氣

Getty
波圖表示疑似心臟病發的門將卡斯拿斯周三經歷緊急手術後情況良好。

卡斯拿斯心臟病發急送院

這位37歲西班牙經典門神於葡萄牙當地時間周三訓練期間覺得心臟劇痛、疑似心臟病發急送院，幸球會其後發聲明指卡斯拿斯「情況良好及穩定，心臟問題已解決」。

卡斯拿斯心臟出問題的消息一傳出，許多他的前隊友，甚至對手都送上祝福如下。(Goal.com)
 

