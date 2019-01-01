即時比分
Liverpool

利物浦2球挫卡城 奪88分創球會紀錄

上次更新
意見()
Getty Images
利物浦今晨面對為護級而搏命的卡迪夫城以2：0勝出，全取3分後暫以2分力壓打少場的曼城回到榜首。除了上榜首外「紅軍」今仗亦有好消息，就是他們以88分創下球會參戰英超以來最高分紀錄，考慮到餘下仍有3場比賽，他們很有可能進一步推高紀錄。

拖肥4蛋大勝曼聯創聯賽勝利紀錄

「紅軍」今仗兩個入球都在下半場出現，57分鐘韋拿杜姆為球隊打破僵局，這名荷蘭中場在禁區內接應阿歷山大阿諾特開出的角球勁射破網。領先1球後利物浦繼續爭取入球，終於在完場前10分鐘由王牌穆罕默德沙拿在禁區內博得對手侵犯而獲12碼，負責主射的占士米拿不負所託，為球隊鎖定2：0勝局。

贏波後紅軍以88分列聯賽榜首兼寫下球會英超得分紀錄，以2分之差力壓昨日擊敗熱刺的曼城，不過由於暫時多打一場，故爭標主動權始終不在自己手上。而今仗輸波的卡迪夫城情況亦不妙，他們目前以35戰31分排「尾三」，以3分落後第17位的白禮頓並比對方多打一場，很可能面臨降班。（Goal.com）

關閉